 Find What You Need With Ease With Mouser’s Online Services And Tools And Help Center

DALLAS & FORT WORTH, Texas–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#electronics—Mouser Electronics, Inc., the industry’s leading New Product Introduction (NPI) distributor with the widest selection of semiconductors and electronic components™, offers a wealth of customer-focused online tools to simplify and optimize the selection and purchasing process. Helping customers to easily browse, select, and purchase products, Mouser’s Services and Tools page and Help Center give customers the ability to view and track orders, request technical support and data sheets, and place orders via API or EDI, among many other features.





“Mouser’s commitment to a best-in-class customer experience extends beyond our wide product selection to include comprehensive online customer service resources,” said Mark Burr-Lonnon, Mouser’s Senior Vice President of Global Service & EMEA and APAC Business. “Our Help Center and Services and Tools page make it even easier for our customers to find and order the parts they need for their next design project.”

Choosing the right components for designs can be complicated and time-consuming, often involving multiple purchases and detailed part lists. Mouser’s Services and Tools page provides valuable resources for design and engineering, as well as for quoting and purchasing. The Services and Tools page offers efficient, time-saving solutions, including FORTE the Intelligent BOM Tool®, order automation resources, and an extensive ECAD design library. Mouser customers can access the Services and Tools page by visiting https://www.mouser.com/servicesandtools/ or by clicking Services & Tools in the top navigation bar of any page on mouser.com.

Mouser’s redesigned Help Center offers a single destination for convenient customer support resources and answers to frequently asked questions. The searchable Help Center provides customers with the information they need to create a My Mouser account for simplified ordering, in addition to quick links for finding a specific part or requesting a quote. Customers can find the Help Center at https://www.mouser.com/help/ or by clicking Help in the top navigation bar of any page on mouser.com.

For more Mouser news, visit https://www.mouser.com/newsroom/.

As a global authorized distributor, Mouser offers the world’s widest selection of the newest semiconductors and electronic components — in stock and ready to ship™. Mouser’s customers can expect 100% certified, genuine products that are fully traceable from each of its manufacturer partners. To help speed customers’ designs, Mouser’s website hosts an extensive library of technical resources, including a Technical Resource Center, along with product data sheets, supplier-specific reference designs, application notes, technical design information, engineering tools and other helpful information.

Engineers can stay abreast of today’s exciting product, technology and application news through Mouser’s complimentary e-newsletter. Mouser’s email news and reference subscriptions are customizable to the unique and changing project needs of customers and subscribers. No other distributor gives engineers this much customization and control over the information they receive. Learn about emerging technologies, product trends and more by signing up today at https://sub.info.mouser.com/subscriber.

