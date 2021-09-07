FinancialForce Named Top Professional Services Automation Software by G2 for the Enterprise for Eleventh Consecutive Quarter

SAN FRANCISCO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–FinancialForce, the leading provider of customer-centric business applications across finance, services, and customer success teams, has been recognized as the #1 vendor in G2’s Fall 2021 Overall, Enterprise, and Mid-Market PSA Grid Reports, marking the eleventh consecutive quarter as the top PSA for the enterprise. FinancialForce ERP was also named a leader in the Mid-Market Grid Report for Accounting, Billing and Revenue Management. The rankings are based on hundreds of customer ratings across products and services, and they draw from reviews by verified users on G2, the world’s leading business solutions review website.

“At FinancialForce, we put our customers at the center of everything we do. That’s why more than 1,400 customers in 30-plus countries now trust FinancialForce to help them see their entire business in full color,” said Scott Bajtos, Chief Customer Officer, FinancialForce. “Native to Salesforce, the FinancialForce platform seamlessly connects sales, services and finance, giving our customers a complete, customer-centric view of their organization. We thank our customers for sharing their experiences in G2 reviews so that others can learn about the tremendous value we deliver.”

Unlike other ERP and PSA applications, FinancialForce extends the value of Salesforce applications like CRM, CPQ, and Einstein by seamlessly unifying sales, professional services teams, and back-office teams. Running businesses with customers at the center empowers actionable and holistic insights at every step of the customer lifecycle, ultimately driving business growth.

“Rankings on G2 reports are based on data provided to us by real users,” said Michael Fauscette, chief research officer, G2. “We are excited to share the achievements of the products ranked on our site because they represent the voice of the user and offer terrific insights to potential buyers around the world.”

Recent praise from FinancialForce PSA and ERP customers on G2 include:

What’s not to love? “FinancialForce PSA is an incredible platform, built on the best CRM platform. FinancialForce does a great job at introducing new features and functionality based on the community.”

Amazing ERP tool : “What I like best about this tool is how much you can customize it to fit your team’s needs.”

Great for growing companies: “Experiencing growth? You need this! We can now analyze monthly financial results sooner, allowing executives to make decisions and course corrections more quickly.”

You can view the G2 rankings at this link, as well as learn more about Professional Services Automation in the most recent SPI Benchmark report.

About FinancialForce

FinancialForce accelerates business growth with customer-centric ERP, Professional Services Automation (PSA), and Customer Success Operations solutions. Run on the leading cloud platform, Salesforce, FinancialForce enables organizations to see their customers in full color to unlock customer insights, deliver innovative experiences, run a digital business, and achieve agility and resilience. Founded in 2009 and headquartered in San Francisco, FinancialForce is backed by Advent International, Salesforce Ventures, and Technology Crossover Ventures. For more information, visit www.financialforce.com.

Most adopted PSA solution in SPI Research’s 2021 PS Maturity™ Benchmark; most adopted PSA solution by Technology Services Industry Association in 2020; leader in IDC MarketScape for Worldwide SaaS and Cloud-Enabled Midmarket Finance and Accounting Applications, 2020; #1 PSA by G2.

