Home Business Wire Financial Times Names Bidease One of America’s Fastest-Growing Companies
Business Wire

Financial Times Names Bidease One of America’s Fastest-Growing Companies

di Business Wire

Bidease Ranks No. 71 out of 500 on the Financial Times “The Americas’ Fastest- Growing Companies 2022” with a 1,190% absolute growth rate between the years 2017 and 2020

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#adtech–Financial Times revealed that Bidease, a fully transparent DSP for mobile marketers, is No. 71 out of 500 on its annual list of America’s fastest-growing companies.

“I’m super excited for Bidease to be recognized by Financial Times alongside Tesla, Amazon, Zoom and many other strong public companies. I’m pretty sure that the hard work always pays off and this achievement proves that we are moving in the right direction. And of course, very big thanks goes to our team, customers and partners for making this success possible,” said Boris Abaev, Co-Founder of Bidease.

The third annual FT ranking of The Americas’ Fastest-Growing Companies captures the resilience of businesses as they adapted to the initial onslaught of the Covid pandemic, in 2020.

The list was compiled with Statista, a research company, and ranks entrants from across the Americas by their compound annual growth rate (CAGR) in revenue, between 2017 and 2020.

The complete list of rankings can be found on FT.com.

The full special report featuring in-depth analysis of the ranking will be published online and in print on April 28.

About Bidease

Bidease is a fully transparent demand side platform for mobile marketers. Its risk-free programmatic performance solutions help the world’s biggest brands achieve their performance advertising goals. Using a combination of proprietary programmatic advertising technology, machine learning, and first party data, they optimize campaigns across all major mobile formats for desired post-install behaviors at no risk to their clients’ bottom line. The company is on a mission to bring fully transparent, value-driven advertising to the mobile world. For more information, visit www.bidease.com.

Contacts

Dmitry Chudovsky

CMO

dc@bidease.com

Articoli correlati

Claudio Lisman Receives Emmy Award at the 2022 NAB Show

Business Wire Business Wire -
The Broadcast Industry Icon Was Recognized for Pioneering Work on Cloud-Enabled Remote Editing and Project Management LAS VEGAS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--#cable--202 Communications...
Continua a leggere

Chile Receives Franz Edelman Award for COVID-19 Research, Supported by Gurobi

Business Wire Business Wire -
Chile’s Ministries of Health and Sciences were honored for their life-saving initiatives rooted in operations research and analytics BEAVERTON, Ore.--(BUSINESS...
Continua a leggere

Warburg Lee Becomes Alen’s New CEO To Lead Company’s Clean Air Revolution

Business Wire Business Wire -
Innovative Entrepreneur takes the helm of Industry-Leading Air Purifier Company AUSTIN, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--#AirPurification--Alen, a leader in High-efficiency Particulate Air (HEPA)...
Continua a leggere

Se questo articolo ti è piaciuto e vuoi rimanere sempre informato sulle novità tecnologiche

iscriviti alla newsletter
© New Business Media Srl - Via Eritrea 21, 20157 Milano - Codice fiscale, Partita IVA e Iscrizione al Registro delle imprese di Milano: 08449540965.
Testata giornalistica registrata presso il Tribunale di Milano, nº 13602 del 15/12/2020.
css.php
ALTRE STORIE

Chile Receives Franz Edelman Award for COVID-19 Research, Supported by Gurobi

Business Wire