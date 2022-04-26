Financial Times Names Bidease One of America’s Fastest-Growing Companies

Bidease Ranks No. 71 out of 500 on the Financial Times “The Americas’ Fastest- Growing Companies 2022” with a 1,190% absolute growth rate between the years 2017 and 2020

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#adtech–Financial Times revealed that Bidease, a fully transparent DSP for mobile marketers, is No. 71 out of 500 on its annual list of America’s fastest-growing companies.

“I’m super excited for Bidease to be recognized by Financial Times alongside Tesla, Amazon, Zoom and many other strong public companies. I’m pretty sure that the hard work always pays off and this achievement proves that we are moving in the right direction. And of course, very big thanks goes to our team, customers and partners for making this success possible,” said Boris Abaev, Co-Founder of Bidease.

The third annual FT ranking of The Americas’ Fastest-Growing Companies captures the resilience of businesses as they adapted to the initial onslaught of the Covid pandemic, in 2020.

The list was compiled with Statista, a research company, and ranks entrants from across the Americas by their compound annual growth rate (CAGR) in revenue, between 2017 and 2020.

The complete list of rankings can be found on FT.com.

The full special report featuring in-depth analysis of the ranking will be published online and in print on April 28.

About Bidease

Bidease is a fully transparent demand side platform for mobile marketers. Its risk-free programmatic performance solutions help the world’s biggest brands achieve their performance advertising goals. Using a combination of proprietary programmatic advertising technology, machine learning, and first party data, they optimize campaigns across all major mobile formats for desired post-install behaviors at no risk to their clients’ bottom line. The company is on a mission to bring fully transparent, value-driven advertising to the mobile world. For more information, visit www.bidease.com.

Contacts

Dmitry Chudovsky



CMO



dc@bidease.com