Financial Inclusion Top of Mind for U.S. Financial Leaders

New study commissioned by Experian finds most banks are focused on driving financial inclusion; nearly 60 percent believe expanded data can improve access to credit

COSTA MESA, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Financial inclusion is a primary focus for nearly all banks and financial institutions according to a new commissioned study Experian® released today conducted by Forrester Consulting. The study highlights lenders’ plans to make financial products and services more affordable for consumers across the United States and shows one-quarter of banks have financial inclusion plans up and running with over two-thirds in the process of implementing financial inclusion strategies.

In addition, the study reinforces the role expanded data plays in increasing access to fair and affordable credit. In fact, sixty two percent of respondents stated the use of additional data sources can improve access to credit for consumers and 60 percent plan to use advanced analytic technologies, machine learning and AI in credit decisions to support their financial inclusion strategies.

“We believe this research confirms our industry is heading in the right direction and that financial inclusion is a top priority for lenders across the U.S.,” said Greg Wright, executive vice president and chief product officer, Experian Consumer Information Services. “Leveraging data and technology to drive financial inclusion is job number one for us. We have the right insight, teams, products and technology in place to help our clients reach their financial inclusion goals, overcome challenges and, most importantly, increase fair access to credit for underserved consumers.”

According to the study, many lenders view financial inclusion as a way to engage new audiences and better serve their existing customers. Today’s financial inclusion programs are primarily focused on those new to credit (46% of programs), followed by low-income consumers (41% of programs) and small businesses (40% of programs). Secondary targets are customers with no or thin credit files (38% of programs) and the unbanked/underbanked (34% of programs).

Data that drives inclusion

The study also explored lenders’ perceptions about the most valuable data sets for risk assessment. Sixty-two percent of financial institutions use or are planning to use expanded data to improve risk profiling and credit-decision capabilities with the following data sets considered most helpful to supporting financial inclusion strategies:

64% banking data

57% cash flow data

52% employment verification data

51% asset, investments and wealth management data

51% alternative financial services data

36% telcom and utility data

Reaching new heights with Experian and guest Forrester

While financial inclusion is a top priority for many, other organizations still face barriers. Two-thirds of respondents said not having the right technology, data, and talent in place to execute a financial inclusion strategy were the greatest challenges faced. In addition, 56 percent of businesses said they need greater internal education about the benefits of diversity and inclusion.

Those interested in learning more about the “Reaching News Heights Together with Financial Inclusion” study and the tools available to implement and track financial inclusion programs are invited to join a live webinar hosted by Experian and featuring Forrester on Tuesday, May 24, from 10 – 11 a.m. PT.

For more event details, please visit: https://us-go.experian.com/reaching-new-heights-together-with-alternative-data-to-drive-financial-inclusion-webinar

Experian’s commitment to financial inclusion

Experian has championed the use of expanded data sources and their ability to drive more equitable access to credit for many years. According to Experian’s research, when advanced analytics and machine learning are combined with expanded data sets – including trended data, rent and public records as they are with Experian’s Lift Premium™ score – 96 percent of applicants can be scored, including an estimated 65 percent of the credit invisible population and the entire conventionally unscoreable population. This is significantly greater than the 81 percent of consumers that can be scored by conventional scores. In addition, 6 million consumers whose conventional scores are subprime could be upgraded to near-prime or above based on the expanded data used in the score.

Innovations like Experian Lift® complement Experian Boost™1 – a free feature that launched in 2019, which allows consumers to contribute positive telecom, utility and video streaming service payments directly to their Experian credit report for an opportunity to instantly improve their FICO Score®. Earlier this year, Experian launched Experian Go™ to help credit invisible consumers establish an Experian credit report and potentially get their first FICO Score® in minutes. More than 30,000 consumers have created a credit report through the program to date.

To learn more about how Experian can help you achieve your financial inclusion goals, visit https://www.experian.com/business/increasing-financial-inclusion.

1 Results may vary. Some may not see improved scores or approval odds. Not all lenders use Experian credit files, and not all lenders use scores impacted by Experian Boost.

