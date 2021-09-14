Financial Fitness for Life Announces Partnership With LifeCents for Financial Wellness Technology

The union gives individuals access to quality, curated financial wellness guidance from leading industry experts

OVERLAND PARK, Kan.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Financial Fitness for Life (FF4L) is pleased to announce its new partnership with LifeCents to deliver customized financial wellness solutions to the American worker. By joining forces, the two companies are strengthening their efforts to improve employees’ financial health and well-being in a material, substantive and measurable way.

FF4L is an innovative financial wellness company that couples in-person educational coaching with best-in-class technology to help employers and employees meet financial goals. The LifeCents software is a web-based financial wellness app that improves people’s financial lives by transforming information into action and creating positive financial behaviors. As FF4L’s new financial wellness technology partner, LifeCents will use its proprietary algorithms to create highly engaging, personalized, and interactive user experiences that offer intelligent guidance throughout every participant’s financial wellness journey.

“This is the right technology that has the best chance of getting people to take the steps necessary to achieve financial wellness,” says Christian Mango, president of Financial Fitness for Life. “The AI driver behind LifeCents allows for better curated messaging and action steps for individuals. Better message curation gets people to pay attention and doesn’t get drowned out by irrelevant information.”

The new partnership will cut out the noise for individuals and make it easier for them to understand exactly what they need to do to achieve their financial goals. FF4L’s coaches serve a critical role in developing the relationship with an employee and breaking down the walls and obstacles that prevent employees from engaging and acting on their financial well-being. LifeCents’ technology will allow the coaches to engage employees more effectively at every touch point throughout the employee lifecycle and ultimately provide better outcomes for the employees.

“The relationship with FF4L is really an ideal use case for LifeCents,” says Blake Allison, founder and CEO of LifeCents. “FF4L truly has a strategic vision and understands the value of financial wellness and how it can be used as a transformative business solution. The real value will be created when we configure LifeCents to mirror what FF4L is already doing successfully to empower plan participants in-person and to become the catalyst to create the conversations they want to establish between participants and advisors. That’s why it’s going to be a natural extension of their financial wellness pursuit.”

About Financial Fitness for Life

Financial Fitness for Life provides comprehensive financial wellness services including robust participant education, data and analytics, annual plan health reporting, and technology solutions.

Advisory services offered through Fiduciary Investment Trusts, LLC, a Registered Investment Adviser. Fiduciary Investment Trusts, LLC: 6201 College Blvd., 7th Floor, Overland Park, KS 66211. Fiduciary Investment Trusts, LLC doing business as Financial Fitness for Life.

About LifeCents

LifeCents is a financial wellness and technology company that empowers people to acquire the knowledge, build the habits and gain the confidence they need to make smarter everyday decisions. The company’s award-winning digital wellness platform helps people become financially aware, savvy and engaged which is of great value to businesses and communities. For more information on LifeCents, visit www.lifecents.com.

