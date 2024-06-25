Financial Data Expert and Entrepreneur Adam Quinones Appointed as President of SymphonyAI Trading and Investing Division

Data expert and proven bond market innovator recruited to drive growth in AI-based trading and investing use cases

Quinones brings a unique and robust background with 20 years of experience in the financial industry, including 10 years of liquidity facilitating in global bond markets, five years of cutting-edge technology development in the Office of Innovation at a leading financial market data firm, and the founding of two successful analytics startups. Quinones will head a division focused on combining advanced AI capabilities, powered by the SymphonyAI Eureka GenAI platform, with 1010data’s sophisticated decision science, data management, and data analytics technology that leading financial institutions have trusted to simplify trading, research, valuation, and risk modeling workflows for more than two decades.

“We are pleased to welcome Adam Quinones to the Trading and Investing leadership role to drive growth with transformational AI-based solutions specifically designed for high-performing trading and investing professionals worldwide,” said Sanjay Dhawan, CEO of SymphonyAI. “Adam’s profound industry expertise, passion for innovation, and strong technology vision position SymphonyAI for exciting growth and opportunity as we enter a new sector of the financial services industry.”

“I’m truly excited to be leading the Trading and Investing team at SymphonyAI. We’re at the forefront of an AI revolution in financial markets,” said Quinones. “As division leader, I have the unique opportunity to bring together customers, subject matter experts, and intellectually curious data professionals in an ongoing collaborative feedback loop. SymphonyAI’s combination of talent, technology, and bold growth objectives inspire us to deliver game-changing AI solutions on an expedited timeline.”

About SymphonyAI

SymphonyAI is building the leading enterprise AI SaaS company for digital transformation across the most critical and resilient growth verticals, including retail, consumer packaged goods, finance, manufacturing, media, and IT/enterprise service management. SymphonyAI verticals have many leading enterprises as clients. Since its founding in 2017, SymphonyAI has grown rapidly to 3,000 talented leaders, data scientists, and other professionals. SymphonyAI is a SAIGroup company, backed by a $1 billion commitment from successful entrepreneur and philanthropist Dr. Romesh Wadhwani. Learn more at www.symphonyai.com

