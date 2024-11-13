Finance Executive Ravi Narula Appointed as Chief Financial Officer of SymphonyAI to Propel its Growth Strategy

Veteran of three IPOs brings growth-focused mindset to company’s financial planning and operations

PALO ALTO, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–SymphonyAI, a leader in predictive and generative AI SaaS products for the enterprise, announced today that industry luminary Ravi Narula has joined the company as chief financial officer. With a proven track record of steering financial strategy, operational excellence, and delivering value, Narula joins SymphonyAI to support the company’s continuing rapid growth.









Narula will be responsible for SymphonyAI’s financial functions, including accounting, audit, corporate finance, tax, treasury, and investor relations activities, as he partners with SymphonyAI business leaders to further execute on SymphonyAI’s profitable growth strategy.

“I welcome Ravi to the SymphonyAI leadership team. His track record of helping to transform technology startups into mature public companies will contribute to our trajectory to the next level of business growth and execution excellence,” said Sanjay Dhawan, CEO of SymphonyAI. “Ravi’s experience in guiding high-tech growth companies to key corporate milestones comes at an important time for SymphonyAI as we redouble focus on executing our profitable growth trajectory.”

“It’s exciting to join an AI industry leader like SymphonyAI, providing predictive and generative AI vertical products that deliver measurable business results,” said Narula. “I’m honored to join a world-class team at a time of growing momentum to help drive the company to the next level of operational robustness. I value SymphonyAI’s well-deserved reputation for business AI innovation, growth, agility, and excellence.”

Narula’s career spans more than 25 years in financial management, business leadership, and corporate strategy, including executive roles in high-tech SaaS companies and at Deloitte. Narula has served as CFO at multiple publicly traded companies, including Ooma (NYSE: OOMA), Gigamon (NYSE: GIMO), and BigBand Networks, where he led each organization’s initial public offering, and private companies such as Aura and Certinia.

About SymphonyAI

SymphonyAI is a leading enterprise AI SaaS company for digital transformation across the most critical and resilient growth verticals, including retail, consumer packaged goods, finance, manufacturing, media, and IT/enterprise service management. SymphonyAI verticals have many leading enterprises as clients. Since its founding in 2017, SymphonyAI has grown rapidly to 3,000 talented leaders, data scientists, and other professionals. SymphonyAI, 2024 Microsoft Partner of the Year for Business Transformation – AI Innovation, is a SAIGroup company, backed by a $1 billion commitment from successful entrepreneur and philanthropist Dr. Romesh Wadhwani. Learn more at www.symphonyai.com.

