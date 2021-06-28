Finalytics.ai Report on Digital Experience at Top 50 Credit Unions Points to Critical Challenges Across the Industry

SAN MATEO, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#bigdata–Finalytics.ai, the creator of the first journey orchestration platform purpose-built for community financial institutions, has published a new report on the digital experience at the top 50 credit unions. The report highlights a series of critical challenges credit unions face when it comes to meeting the ever-heightening expectations of their members about digital experiences.

According to Craig McLaughlin, CEO of Finalytics.ai, “Every time members engage with their credit unions through digital channels, any gap between their expectations and the digital experience offered is reinforced. We see these gaps erode loyalty over time causing many members to abandon their credit unions for mega banks, FinTechs and digital-only banks.”

The Finalytics.ai report provides a snapshot of key industry trends and a heuristic review and ranking of the user experience at the largest 50 credit unions by asset size in the United States. The report is the result of comprehensive review of each organization’s digital presence including their commercial website, online account origination, digital marketing, key features and functionality, SEO optimization, web analytics and overall member experience.

The Finalytics.ai review also ranked the credit unions they surveyed to determine the top five overall and in several categories.

The top-ranked overall leaders are:

“We are strong believers in the power of community which is why are launching our platform initially for credit unions. Deep personalization at scale delivers on the ‘people helping people’ movement and we are delighted to play a role in helping communities survive and thrive,” said McLaughlin. “To continue to play this important role, credit unions will need to embrace new technology that allows them to contextually delight their members at scale. We are seeing an increasing number of forward-thinking credit unions respond by adopting tools that unlock the value of the data they already have using the power of machine learning to create a digital experience tailored specifically to the needs of the individual member.”

To learn more about the findings in the Finalytics.ai report, download the 2021 CU Digital Experience report.

Finalytics.ai is the first journey orchestration platform purpose-built for community financial institutions. Using proprietary AI to enrich the data that matters most to financial organizations, Finalytics.ai drives more meaningful one-to-one digital experiences across the entire funnel – from search to convert. For more information: www.finalytics.ai.

Contacts

Media Contact:

Michael Carter



901.907.2359 (m)



carter@finalytics.ai