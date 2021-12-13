Finalists Named in IDC’s Inaugural Best in Future of Trust North America Awards

Home Business Wire Finalists Named in IDC's Inaugural Best in Future of Trust North America...
Noteworthy initiatives demonstrate transparency, accountability, authenticity, and trustworthiness at scale

NEEDHAM, Mass.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#FutureEnterprise–International Data Corporation (IDC) today announced finalists in the first annual Future Enterprise Best in Future of Trust North America Awards. The new award program recognizes organizations that have maintained Trust amid the evolving needs of its customers. Beyond preventing cyberattacks and ensuring compliance, IT is now the lynchpin supporting new initiatives focused on customer experiences and empathy at scale, enterprise and ecosystem intelligence, smart and autonomous devices, and other efforts that introduce new Trust threats, challenges, and opportunities. IDC recognizes three finalists and their initiatives across three key categories including Commerce, Eco-Systems and Governance.

IDC’s 2022 Future Enterprise Best in Future of Trust North America Awards winning initiatives will be presented at an awards ceremony in March 2022. To learn more about the awards program, visit HERE.

Finalists in IDC’s Best in Future of Trust North America Awards include:

  • American Association of Insurance Services: openIDL
  • Leo A Daly: Implementation of Global File Acceleration from Nasuni
  • Public.com: Solving for Identity Verification: Balancing Fraud Risk, Customer Friction & Compliance

“With Trust emerging as a paramount concern for enterprises and customers, business leaders and technology suppliers must expand their understanding of Trust and its importance to success in the digital-first world,” said Amita Potnis, research director, Future of Trust at IDC. “By leveraging relevant and innovative technologies, the finalists in our Best in Future of Trust awards have demonstrated transparency, accountability, authenticity and trustworthiness at scale. This new program will help organizations navigate the vendor landscape and shine a spotlight on those businesses guided by a genuine ethical and moral compass.”

About IDC

International Data Corporation (IDC) is the premier global provider of market intelligence, advisory services, and events for the information technology, telecommunications, and consumer technology markets. With more than 1,200 analysts worldwide, IDC offers global, regional, and local expertise on technology, IT benchmarking and sourcing, and industry opportunities and trends in over 110 countries. IDC’s analysis and insight helps IT professionals, business executives, and the investment community to make fact-based technology decisions and to achieve their key business objectives. Founded in 1964, IDC is a wholly owned subsidiary of International Data Group (IDG), the world’s leading tech media, data, and marketing services company. To learn more about IDC, please visit www.idc.com. Follow IDC on Twitter at @IDC and LinkedIn. Subscribe to the IDC Blog for industry news and insights.

Contacts

Sarah Murray

Attune Communications

781-378-2674

sarah@attunecommunications.com

Mary Conroy

IDC

508-935-6964

mconroy@idc.com

