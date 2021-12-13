Finalists Named in IDC’s Inaugural Best in Future of Trust North America Awards

Noteworthy initiatives demonstrate transparency, accountability, authenticity, and trustworthiness at scale

NEEDHAM, Mass.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#FutureEnterprise–International Data Corporation (IDC) today announced finalists in the first annual Future Enterprise Best in Future of Trust North America Awards. The new award program recognizes organizations that have maintained Trust amid the evolving needs of its customers. Beyond preventing cyberattacks and ensuring compliance, IT is now the lynchpin supporting new initiatives focused on customer experiences and empathy at scale, enterprise and ecosystem intelligence, smart and autonomous devices, and other efforts that introduce new Trust threats, challenges, and opportunities. IDC recognizes three finalists and their initiatives across three key categories including Commerce, Eco-Systems and Governance.

IDC’s 2022 Future Enterprise Best in Future of Trust North America Awards winning initiatives will be presented at an awards ceremony in March 2022. To learn more about the awards program, visit HERE.

Finalists in IDC’s Best in Future of Trust North America Awards include:

American Association of Insurance Services : openIDL

: openIDL Leo A Daly : Implementation of Global File Acceleration from Nasuni

: Implementation of Global File Acceleration from Nasuni Public.com: Solving for Identity Verification: Balancing Fraud Risk, Customer Friction & Compliance

“With Trust emerging as a paramount concern for enterprises and customers, business leaders and technology suppliers must expand their understanding of Trust and its importance to success in the digital-first world,” said Amita Potnis, research director, Future of Trust at IDC. “By leveraging relevant and innovative technologies, the finalists in our Best in Future of Trust awards have demonstrated transparency, accountability, authenticity and trustworthiness at scale. This new program will help organizations navigate the vendor landscape and shine a spotlight on those businesses guided by a genuine ethical and moral compass.”

