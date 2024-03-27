Final Program Announced for Abundant Nexus Conference

All-day April 24 event to focus on the topics Entrepreneurism, MEMS/Sensor Technologies, and Abundance as an Homage to MEMS Pioneer Dr. Janusz Bryzek

The organizing committee of the conference event, Abundant Nexus: The Convergence of MEMS Technology, Entrepreneurism & Abundance, has today announced its final program. The all-day event will be held on April 24, 2024 at the Silicon Valley Computer History Museum in Mountain View, California and will feature three keynotes, 10 speakers, and a panel discussion drawing from six luminaries from industry and academia.





The star-studded cast of presenters will be led-off by three keynote presentations:

Dr. Peter Diamandis , founder of XPRIZE and co-author of the New York Times best-selling book Abundance: The Future Is Better Than You Think , on the topic of: “Age of Abundance”

, founder of XPRIZE and co-author of the New York Times best-selling book , on the topic of: Benedetto Vigna , CEO of Ferrari: “Ferrari Cars go Beyond Electrons and Bytes”

, CEO of Ferrari: Sandeep Akkaraju, Co-Founder and CEO of Exo: “Combining MEMS and Abundance in Creating a Company”

The theme of the conference addresses the convergence of MEMS Technology, Entrepreneurship, and Abundance. Abundance is the outcome of exponential technologies such as MEMS addressing the needs of civilization, ultimately meeting the needs of every man, woman and child by ~2040. Entrepreneurism is the delivery vehicle through which exponential technologies create Abundance. Driving Abundance was a key passion for the late Dr. Janusz Bryzek, a MEMS pioneer, and the person to whom this conference is dedicated.

Presentations will address various elements of MEMS Technology, Entrepreneurship, and Abundance. There will be a special focus on Abundant-minded startup strategies: how to effectively attract funding and how to combine microsystems and entrepreneurial spirit to drive Abundance. The panel discussion will address several contemporary and compelling topics including the future of MEMS and the barriers to its successful commercialization.

Dr. Brian Bircumshaw, Conference Committee Chair said, “Our talented committee has been working diligently to create a program that not only will be an homage to Dr. Janusz Bryzek and his ideals but will be a unique opportunity to provide attendees with valuable tools on how to best navigate and exploit the ever-changing marketplace for MEMS and sensors and deliver Abundance to all. The speakers we have chosen are world-recognized and will provide attendees with insightful information and actionable strategies on how to best commercialize MEMS/sensor technologies and more importantly, how these technologies, once commercialized, will help enable the creation of Abundance through their adoption in such diverse sectors as health, pollution reduction, water, food production, and energy. The presentations are intended to address many of the tenets that Dr. Diamandis’ book extols; tenets which were near and dear to Dr. Bryzek who drove to create a better quality of life for all through his 40+ years of unceasing creativity and vision.”

The program was created to provide a significant opportunity for its participants to socially interact including a gala party/reception concluding the event. A sponsors’ exhibit area will also be provided. Information on presentation abstracts, speaker bios, registration, and sponsorship opportunities (including tabletop displays) are available at www.AbundantNexus.com.

Limited to 200 registrants, $395 per admission. Student discounts available! Register at www.AbundantNexus.com. Early Bird Discounts only available until April 8.

EDITORS NOTE: Qualified editors are cordially invited to attend the Conference as complimentary guests of the organizers. Those wishing a press pass for this purpose should contact Roger Grace at Roger Grace Associates for details: rgrace@rgrace.com.

ABOUT THE ABUNDANT NEXUS CONFERENCE

The Abundant Nexus Conference Organization is motivated by a deep commitment to pay tribute to the enduring legacy of Dr. Janusz Bryzek, who passed away in November 2022. Dr. Bryzek was a renowned pioneer in the field of micro-electromechanical systems (MEMS), operating at the convergence of MEMS, Entrepreneurism, and Abundance. Conference details can be found at www.AbundantNexus.com. Follow the conference on LinkedIn and X (formerly Twitter).

