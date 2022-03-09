Home Business Wire Fime Champions the First Fully ‘made in India’ Transit Payment Terminal
BENGALURU, India–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Fime has supported QuantumAeon to become the first transit payment terminal vendor to completely design, build, test and certify in India. With Fime’s technical advisory and certification services, the terminal has been approved in line with the EMVCo contactless EMV® Level 1 requirements. This project is part of Fime’s efforts to champion the national ‘Make in India’ initiative by offering local end-to-end testing and certification services for Indian manufacturers.

Shri Arvind Kumar, Director General STQC, Ministry of Electronics & Information Technology Government of India, comments: “EMVCo approval plays a big role in the modernization of our mobility infrastructure. This is a huge step forward for the ‘Make in India’ initiative, which will strengthen economic growth and foster innovation. We look forward to further success stories from Fime and Indian manufacturers.”

Balaji Brindavan, CEO of QuantumAeon adds: “Achieving EMVCo approval without having to travel overseas is a major benefit for our business. With Fime’s support, we were able to considerably reduce the costs and time taken to launch our terminal. Building on our strong presence in the transit ticketing sector for the past fifteen years, we are pleased to be contributing to the Government of India’s One Nation, One Card movement to bring consumers seamless and secure transport experiences.”

Angaj Bhandari, Managing Director of India and South Asia at Fime comments: “Our team is proud to collaborate with QuantumAeon to achieve this milestone. Appetite for EMV migration and seamless travel experiences continues to grow in India. We are excited to be able to provide local manufacturers with the support to certify their products in a fast, simple and cost-effective way.”

To learn more about Fime’s services for the Indian market, contact the India office directly.

*EMV® is a registered trademark in the U.S. and other countries and an unregistered trademark elsewhere. The EMV trademark is owned by EMVCo, LLC.

About Fime

Fime enables its clients to create and launch trusted and secure solutions with consulting and testing services in payments, smart mobility, biometrics, authentication and open banking. It offers global cross-industry perspective, local insight, and unique heritage in testing and certification. Fime’s consultants provide transformative business expertise, partnering with organizations worldwide to define, design, deliver and test their products and services.

With 400+ experts around the world, Fime works strategically to help its clients turn ideas into reality, swiftly take products to market, and achieve competitive advantage. Working together, Fime turns powerful innovations into the future of trusted transactions.

Making innovation possible.

