Fighter/Attack Aircraft Market Overview 2022 Including All Supersonic Planes Plus the AV-8B/Harrier – ResearchAndMarkets.com

DUBLIN–(BUSINESS WIRE)–The “Market Overview: Fighter/Attack Aircraft” report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com’s offering.

This overview covers all combat aircraft over 20,000 lbs maximum take-off weight (all supersonic planes plus the AV-8B/Harrier). Russian planes are included in the statistical part of the overview, but Chinese planes are not.

The written part of this overview is divided into six sections:

  • The first two are summaries – one summarizes this study’s findings, while the second looks at the big issues confronting the market.
  • The third section looks at general fighter market trends.
  • The fourth looks at companies that build fighters.
  • The fifth looks at the US market.
  • Finally, we look at export demand, with coverage of target markets for aircraft built in the US and Europe.
  • This is followed by our three-part quantitative forecast of the market.

