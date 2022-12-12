Fighter/Attack Aircraft Market Overview 2022 Including All Supersonic Planes Plus the AV-8B/Harrier – ResearchAndMarkets.com

DUBLIN–(BUSINESS WIRE)–The “Market Overview: Fighter/Attack Aircraft” report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com’s offering.
This overview covers all combat aircraft over 20,000 lbs maximum take-off weight (all supersonic planes plus the AV-8B/Harrier). Russian planes are included in the statistical part of the overview, but Chinese planes are not.
The written part of this overview is divided into six sections:
- The first two are summaries – one summarizes this study’s findings, while the second looks at the big issues confronting the market.
- The third section looks at general fighter market trends.
- The fourth looks at companies that build fighters.
- The fifth looks at the US market.
- Finally, we look at export demand, with coverage of target markets for aircraft built in the US and Europe.
- This is followed by our three-part quantitative forecast of the market.
