Fielo Announces Its Acquisition of Gage Marketing Group, A Leading Provider of Channel Management Software Solutions

Fielo will leverage Gage’s Channel Performance Suite to serve the market beyond Salesforce

RIO DE JANEIRO & MINNEAPOLIS–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Fielo, the Salesforce-native pioneer in incentive automation for channel incentive, employee incentive, and customer loyalty programs, today announced the acquisition of Gage Marketing Group, a leading channel management software provider. While Fielo has long been the leader in the Salesforce-native market, Gage’s incentive, distributed marketing, and eLearning solutions will enable Fielo to expand its market to serve customers with heterogeneous and non-Salesforce data architectures.

Gage’s REWARD and EDUCATE products will complement Fielo’s loyalty/incentive program management and e-learning solutions for customers who are running on a CRM from other popular providers such as Microsoft Dynamics, SAP, Zoho, Freshworks, etc. In addition, Gage’s distributed marketing automation solution, Gage MARKET, will add a key new product to Fielo’s enablement, learning, and incentive solutions portfolio. Fielo will expand Gage’s distributed marketing footprint to include not only through-channel marketing automation (TCMA), but to address franchises’ and consumer brands’ needs to execute distributed marketing programs through their franchisees and local stores, respectively.

“The combination of Fielo’s and Gage’s enablement, learning, and incentivization capabilities will equip us to further deliver on our business acceleration promise to customers,” said Sanjay Agarwal, Fielo’s CEO. “While we strive every day to deliver higher revenue performance for Salesforce customers, now, with Gage, we will be able to do the same for non-Salesforce shops.”

Brad Baumann, Gage’s President, added, “We have been impressed by the business results Fielo’s customers get, and look forward to leveraging Fielo’s full-circle customer journey success program, involving marketing, solution engineering, delivery, and education, to expand our market and deliver even greater value to customers.”

Fielo will immediately begin integrating Gage’s operations into Fielo’s core business, including product roadmap, go-to-market, and customer success programs.

About Fielo

Fielo’s Incentive Automation platform and channel, employee, and customer solutions spur new levels of productivity and revenue performance for its customers, by enabling organizations of all sizes to modernize their programs and bring flexibility, power, and cost advantages of digital to their critical loyalty, incentive, and enablement programs. Companies around the globe, including Google, Burger King, Country Road Group, Pentair, QSC, Syngenta, and Terpel rely on Fielo to create and reap the benefits of their channel incentive, employee incentive, and customer loyalty programs. Fielo has been named a top 20 Salesforce ISV partner. Learn more at www.fielo.com.

About Gage

Gage’s Channel Performance Suite is designed for brands that sell through channel partners, distributors, vendors, retailers, agents, and consultants. The Gage platform provides exceptional speed-to-market, while providing an exceptional brand experience to customers.

Contacts

Media Contact:
Tim Harmon

(650) 455-8307

tim.harmon@fielo.com

