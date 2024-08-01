Fieldpiece Instruments Wins Silver in the 2024 Dealer Design Awards

HVACR Tool Manufacturer Honored for Game-changing Valve Core Removal Tool

ORANGE, Calif.–Fieldpiece Instruments, a leading manufacturer of tools and test instruments for HVACR professionals, has been awarded silver in the hand tools category of the 2024 Dealer Design Awards for its VC2G Valve Core Removal Tool with Sight Glass and Dual Ball Valves. This recognition underscores Fieldpiece's commitment to advancing HVACR technology and delivering solutions that enhance the efficiency and confidence of technicians.









The Dealer Design Awards, now in its 20th year and hosted by ACHR News, celebrate contractor-oriented products and tools that excel in design and functionality, addressing the practical needs of HVACR professionals. An independent panel of contractors evaluated numerous entries, honoring the VC2G for its innovative features and superior performance.

“Fieldpiece is honored to receive this recognition from the Dealer Design Awards,” said Diana Liem, vice president of marketing at Fieldpiece Instruments. “This win is a testament to our team’s dedication to developing tools that solve real-world challenges for HVACR technicians. Our VCRTs offer benefits that current tools on the market do not provide,” continues Liem.

The VC2G is part of Fieldpiece’s innovative line of Valve Core Removal Tools (VCRTs), designed to help technicians recover, evacuate and charge systems faster and with greater confidence. Key features of the VC2G include:

Integrated Sight Glass: Allows technicians to verify that the valve core is engaged before removing it and to confirm refrigerant is flowing.

Dual Ball Valves: A second ball valve protects a technician’s vacuum gauge without introducing a second fitting and leak point.

Comfort Spinner: A free-spinning, rubberized, magnetic cap makes valve core removal and insertion easier under pressure.

Vacuum-Rated to 20 Microns: Ensures top performance in vacuum applications.

A2L Compatible: Suitable for use with modern refrigerant systems.

Optional Field-installed 5/16” Fitting: Provides versatility for mini-split systems using one tool.

Fieldpiece’s VCRT lineup, including the VC2G, represents a significant leap forward in valve core removal technology. These tools eliminate common frustrations, such as multiple attempts to engage and remove valve cores. Each model features a secure grip design that ensures the valve core is captured correctly the first time.

To learn more about the award-winning VC2G Valve Core Removal Tool, visit Fieldpiece.com.

ABOUT FIELDPIECE: Fieldpiece Instruments is an innovative technology company focused on helping industry professionals do their jobs easier, faster and better. It delivers on this promise through industry-leading devices and a broad range of professional-grade tools and technology inspired by real-world application and field use. Fieldpiece is focused on serving the HVACR industry exclusively, enabling HVACR professionals to become masters of the trade. Discover more at www.fieldpiece.com, and follow Fieldpiece on Facebook, Instagram, YouTube and LinkedIn.

