Fieldpiece Instruments Honored With 2023 ACHR Dealer Design Award and Inclusion in “Best Places to Work – SoCal”

HVAC Combustion Analyzer Design takes Gold and Fieldpiece is Recognized by Workplace Culture Experts as an Employee Favorite

ORANGE, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Fieldpiece Instruments, the leading manufacturer of HVACR tools pros trust, announced two key achievements today: the Fieldpiece CAT85K2 Combustion Analyzer HC was a Gold Winner in the 2023 Air Conditioning, Heating & Refrigeration (ACHR) Dealer Design Awards, and the privately-held company was honored as one of 83 companies named in the 2023 Best Places to Work SoCal list.









The Dealer Design Awards Program, sponsored by ACHR the News magazine, recognizes product design excellence annually. An independent panel of contractors acted as judges in the contest and awarded Fieldpiece’s CAT85 Combustion Analyzer HC the gold winner in the testing and monitoring products category.

The CAT85 Combustion Analyzer HC with wireless printer ensures combustion safety and efficiency of furnaces and simplifies the process for HVACR techs by measuring O 2 , CO, CO 2 , flue temperature, air temperature and draft/gas pressure. A standout design innovation includes patent pending SensorVault™ technology that seals oxygen and carbon monoxide sensors from air when the tool is off, resulting in prolonged sensor life. Sensors are warrantied for four years and are replaceable in the field – leading to maximum uptime on the job site for techs. Replacement sensors have built-in calibration data, so after a simple swap, the analyzer is ready to go.

An additional CAT85 innovation includes its HydroCycle™ Pump technology. The pump condenses water vapor pulled through the combustion analyzer probe and returns it to the flue, eliminating the need for a water trap that must be repeatedly emptied. The CAT85 also has a built-in manometer for one less tool to carry and connects wirelessly to the Fieldpiece Job Link® System App, allowing techs to view trends, draft pressure and customer details seamlessly and conveniently.

“Fieldpiece’s culture is one of innovation and commitment to the HVACR contractor community. It’s great to see our team’s hard work being recognized for the combustion analyzer design that increases techs’ uptime and effectiveness during furnace installation, maintenance and repairs,” said Cameron Rouns, chief executive officer at Fieldpiece Instruments. “Our culture drives everything we do and helps define who we are at Fieldpiece, so we are also very honored to be named on this year’s Best Places to Work SoCal list,” he added.

Best Companies Group (BCG) selected the Best Places to Work SoCal winners based on responses from detailed, anonymous employee surveys and ranked the winners across small, medium and large company categories. Companies in Southern California that rated highest on issues that matter most to employees were highlighted as best places to work. The ranking is based on an analysis of survey responses about corporate culture, training and development, salary, benefits and overall employee satisfaction.

Jaime Raul Zepeda, executive vice president, Best Companies Group, said, “Southern California is home to some of the world’s top brands, leading SMBs and innovative startups. The companies that made this year’s Best Places to Work SoCal list are standouts from the thousands of employee survey responses we analyzed and reviewed. These companies are a bright spot for their employees, and we congratulate them for creating a valuable and rewarding work environment.”

To learn more about the CAT85 Combustion Analyzer HC, see the Fieldpiece website: https://www.fieldpiece.com/product/cat85k2/

Interested in joining Fieldpiece? See job listings on LinkedIn.

ABOUT FIELDPIECE: Fieldpiece Instruments is an innovative technology company focused on helping industry professionals do their jobs easier, faster and better. It delivers on this promise through industry-leading devices and a broad range of professional-grade tools and technology inspired by real-world applications and field use. Fieldpiece is focused on serving the HVACR industry exclusively, enabling HVACR professionals to become masters of the trade. Discover more at www.fieldpiece.com, and follow Fieldpiece on Facebook, Instagram, YouTube and LinkedIn.

