FIDO Alliance’s Authenticate Conference Announces 2021 Keynote Speakers and Open Registration

Keynote speakers to include executives from Google, Microsoft, Visa and Yubico

SEATTLE–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Authenticate, the only industry conference dedicated to the who, what, why and how of user authentication, is coming October 18-20, 2021 to the Motif hotel in Seattle, Washington. Featured keynote speakers at the second annual event include Bob Lord, former CSO of the Democratic National Committee, Dave Kleidermacher, Vice President for Engineering, Android Security & Privacy at Google, Joy Chik, Corporate Vice President for Identity at Microsoft, David Henstock, Head of Identity and Authentication Product, of VISA and Stina Ehrensvard, CEO and co-founder of Yubico.

Registration is now open for the event, with options for in-person or remote experiences. The 2021 edition of Authenticate will focus on providing excellent live and on-demand content, a live expo hall with 20+ sponsors, as well as a variety of networking opportunities — all while adhering to all CDC and local health/distancing requirements.

“We look forward to welcoming our keynote speakers to the Authenticate stage to share their vision and experience in moving to modern and secure FIDO Authentication,” said Andrew Shikiar, executive director and CMO of the FIDO Alliance. “After a year of increasingly severe data breaches and user login frustrations, each speaker brings a unique perspective and insight on easing the adoption of simpler, stronger and standards-based authentication.”

CISOs, security strategists, enterprise architects, product and business leaders will walk away from this three-day event with an understanding of the FIDO approach to simpler, stronger authentication, and the tools and best practices they need to integrate FIDO Authentication into their own services.

In addition to the keynote sessions, Authenticate 2021 speakers will go in-depth on the state of authentication including a range of topics including:

Authentication trends & insights

Case studies

Modern authentication implementation strategy

Vertical trends & initiatives

Industry standards

Regulatory impact on authentication

Technical & developer tutorials

Register Today!

Take advantage of early bird pricing by registering before August 18.

Get involved at Authenticate

In addition to the Authenticate stage, the FIDO Alliance has a limited number of sponsorship and exhibitor opportunities remaining for the 2021 event. Companies looking to showcase their brand and products front and center at Authenticate can contact authenticate@fidoalliance.org.

Follow Authenticate on Twitter @AuthenticateCon to participate in the conversation and get important updates leading up to and during the event.

About Authenticate

Authenticate is the only conference dedicated to the who, what, why and how of user authentication – with a focus on the FIDO standards-based approach. Authenticate is the place for CISOs, security strategists, enterprise architects, product and business leaders to get all the education, tools and best practices to embrace modern authentication across enterprise, web and government applications.

Authenticate is hosted by the FIDO Alliance, the cross-industry consortium providing standards, certifications and market adoption programs to accelerate utilization of simpler, stronger authentication. This year’s Signature Sponsors include Google, Microsoft, Visa and Yubico. Visit www.authenticatecon.com for more information and follow @AuthenticateCon on Twitter.

Contacts

Authenticate Contact



authenticate@fidoalliance.org

PR Contact



Morgan Mason



Aircover PR



408-612-9889



press@fidoalliance.org