FIDO Alliance Announces the FIDO Developer Challenge

First Global Program Invites Teams to Leverage Public FIDO2 WebAuthn API to Showcase Unique FIDO Authentication Ideas – Entry Deadline July 2, 2021

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–The FIDO Alliance today announced the first global FIDO Developer Challenge. Building on the success of the FIDO Hackathon in Korea over the last few years, FIDO is globally expanding the program and encouraging developer teams to create and present compelling and innovative applications leveraging FIDO standards and technologies.

“User authentication historically has been an afterthought for web developers – largely because more advanced capabilities were too difficult and couldn’t be utilized by most developers,” said Andrew Shikiar, Executive Director and Chief Marketing Officer, FIDO Alliance. “FIDO changes all of that – with the WebAuthn API providing an open mechanism that includes advanced cryptographic protection that doesn’t require a security expert. And with billions of devices now supporting this functionality, now is the time for developers to get acquainted with FIDO Authentication,” Shikiar said. “Teams will be able to use public web frameworks and/or SDKs from FIDO’s members and sponsors of the Developer Challenge. The Alliance is looking forward to seeing the creative and technical capabilities of the broader web developer community,” he said.

The FIDO Developer Challenge takes place within a virtual format and focuses on implementation of the FIDO2 WebAuthn API. The Challenge is open to students, individual developers, and pre-seed-stage companies. Projects should apply FIDO authentication protocols to address modern technical or social challenges within various fields such as Fintech, eCommerce, IoT, retail, blockchain, gaming and education.

The winning team will be invited to the Authenticate conference (Oct. 18-20 in Seattle) with all expenses paid by FIDO Alliance. In addition to exposure at Authenticate, the top three teams of the Challenge will receive prizes from FIDO membership, public recognition, and the unique opportunity to share their business vision with panels of early-stage investors.

The deadline to register is July 2, 2021. Registration to participate can be found here: https://docs.google.com/forms/d/1J2YqpAGQAsMjF4iIlB0L27u9ii8J2HU7vOJWwOGMUZU/viewform?edit_requested=true

Sponsors include: AuthO, Google, Hanko.io, LINE, LoginID, Octatco, Samsung, StrongKey, TrustKey and Yubico.

Additional resources for the event can be found on the Developer Challenge homepage:

https://fidoalliance.org/fido-developer-challenge/

About the FIDO Alliance

The FIDO (Fast IDentity Online) Alliance was formed in July 2012 to address the lack of interoperability among strong authentication technologies, and remedy the problems users face with creating and remembering multiple usernames and passwords. By harnessing the collective expertise of hundreds of leading technology, consumer services and government organizations, the FIDO Alliance is changing the nature of security and identity in order to enable simpler and stronger online experiences. The FIDO Alliance creates and publishes specifications, executes rigorous certification programs and drives market education programs in order to build confidence and trust in FIDO Certified products and services.

