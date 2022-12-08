Fidelity® Study: Americans Say 2023 Is the Year of “Living Sensibly” as People Plan Ahead for Uncertain Times

Amidst Uncertainties, Two-Thirds of Americans are Considering a Financial Resolution

Gen Z-ers, Millennials More Likely to Consider Money Resolutions, More Optimistic About 2023

BOSTON–(BUSINESS WIRE)–As the country prepares to ring in the new year, Americans are feeling less-than-optimistic when it comes to the year ahead, according to Fidelity Investments®’ 2023 New Year’s Financial Resolutions Study. In a dramatic shift from last year’s results, more than a third of respondents say they’re in a worse financial situation than last year, likely due to inflation concerns, and only 65% believe they’ll be better off in the coming year (vs. 72% in the last study). The good news? About half say they’re ready to “live sensibly” or “plan ahead,” which means making practical resolutions and staying focused on balancing short-term and long-term financial goals. And, the next generation1 continues to serve as a beacon of hope, with more than three-quarters expressing confidence they will be better off financially in 2023.

“After the stresses of the last few years, Americans are understandably taking a pragmatic view of their financial situation,” said Stacey Watson, senior vice president of Life Event Planning, Fidelity Investments. “This is an encouraging indication of the grit and resilience we can tap into when the financial going gets tough. Given the ups and downs experienced, being creative and establishing new financial wellness habits are positive signs many are finding ways to shift the focus, to pay down debt or build up emergency savings. Proper planning, and balance, are key.”

Due to concerns about the state of the world and global economy, three quarters of Americans would rather proceed with caution; for those in worse financial shape than last year, more than half (58%) attribute this to inflation. Despite these headwinds, two-thirds (66%) of respondents are considering a financial resolution for 2023, which is at a similar level as last year (68%); 80% of next generation respondents plan to make financial resolutions.

State of Resolutions: Optimism May Have Dimmed, but Resilience Remains



Of those planning a financial resolution for the new year, 94% say they’re approaching it differently given events of the last couple years, focusing on the practical even more than in the past—and nearly half (45%) are considering more conservative goals for the year ahead. Despite this new mindset, the top resolutions remain consistent with past years: save more money (39%), pay down debt (32%), and spend less money (28%). Notably, for the first time in the study’s 14-year history, more Americans plan to save money for short-term goals rather than long-term goals as part of their New Year’s resolution. Next generation savers are evenly split, with 50% saving for the short-term and 50% looking longer. A recent Fidelity study suggests many women are already making proactive short-term money shifts, with 53% cutting back on non-essential activities and entertainment and 41% reducing recurring expenses.

The Impact of Inflation



The record-high inflation of the last year has made its presence known in Americans’ wallets and their minds. Inflation was cited as the top financial setback experienced in 2022, and its impact is expected to continue; respondents ranked it their top financial concern for 2023.

Among those experiencing a financial setback in the past year, 44% had to dip into their emergency fund. Given this, there’s little surprise to find more Americans are in a worse financial situation than last year. Baby Boomers led the way, possibly in part due to declining retirement balances, with more than 4 out of 10 (43%) saying they and their family are in worse shape:

Positive Practices Prevail in a Season of Living Sensibly



While 2022 presented challenges, the study also reveals encouraging news: more people express having a positive relationship with money than negative. And among those making financial resolutions, the top motivations remained consistent year-over-year: achieving “greater peace of mind” and “living a debt-free life.”

When asked to describe their expectations for 2023, 29% described their outlook as ‘the year of living sensibly.’ Encouragingly, nearly half (49%) expect to maintain the savings habits they’ve picked up during the pandemic. Some of the top things Americans are trying to do for themselves in 2023 include taking the time to exercise more, spending time with those they love, worrying less, and focusing on things that truly matter. Of note, a greater number of next generation respondents (56%) plan to get more involved in charitable giving in 2023 than other generations.

“Even if the focus for now is understandably on more immediate needs, our long-term goals and objectives are what keep us going—and planning can help,” said Watson. “Taking charge of your financial situation is a great way to help you feel a sense of control, even when external forces bring challenges. If you are able to, saving more and paying down debt, even small amounts, can have a tremendous impact on the financial and emotional well-being of a household—and Fidelity has resources that can help you improve your financial wellness.”

Making Resolutions – and Sticking with Them, Too



With so many headwinds, how can Americans tap into their resolve to build a stronger financial future in the new year? To start, those in better financial shape this year reported saving more, budgeting better, and/or working more hours. And when it comes to keeping resolutions, those who successfully kept their 2022 resolutions shared powerful insights:

Ultimately, more than eight-in-10 Americans say having a plan in place can help them better deal with the unexpected. Making resolutions is a great way to start the year off on the right foot—and it’s been shown this simple act may have a positive impact on your attitude and your finances.

