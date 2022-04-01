FICO® World 2022 to Focus on Helping Businesses Automate, Improve, and Connect Decisions Across the Enterprise

Michael Lewis, bestselling author of Moneyball and The Blind Side, will provide the opening keynote

Highlights:

Registration is limited, but still open. Join FICO in Orlando, Florida from May 10-13, 2022.

Attendees from all over the world will learn how to advance their digital-first customer strategies from the Digital Decision Leader, FICO. Transformation leaders will share how they are creating personalized customer experiences and driving business outcomes with the FICO® Platform.

Leading applied intelligence company FICO announces FICO® World 2022 will be held in Orlando, Florida from May 10-13, 2022. At this three-day global event, participants will learn how FICO can help them operationalize analytics, uncover new opportunities, and make timely decisions that matter – and execute them at scale.

FICO software harnesses the power of analytics and digital decisioning technology to help businesses automate, improve, and connect decisions across their enterprise. Most FICO solutions address customer engagement, including acquisition and pricing, onboarding, servicing and management, and fraud protection. FICO software can also help businesses improve non-customer facing decisions such as supply chain optimization, scheduling management, and policy adherence.

“We are thrilled to bring back FICO World this May and to connect with many new and familiar faces. The world has changed rapidly in the last two years, and our industry landscape has even more so,” said Nikhil Behl, chief marketing officer at FICO. “As a leader in the analytics and financial services industry, FICO is looking forward to sharing our expertise on data and analytics, as well as offering an opportunity for attendees to connect with fellow practitioners and industry experts, to learn how to optimize customer engagement and remain competitive.”

Michael Lewis, bestselling author of The Premonition, Moneyball, The Blind Side, and The Big Short, is the keynote speaker. Lewis often writes about analytics and data, and is an insightful observer of the business world. He is a columnist for Bloomberg News and a contributor to Vanity Fair, and has been featured in The New York Times Magazine, The New Yorker, and Slate.

FICO World attendees will have access to six main session tracks with more than 80 individual breakout sessions covering: AI, Machine Learning and Analytic Innovation; FICO® Platform Capabilities; Scoring Strategies; Customer Lifecycle; Women in Leadership; Fraud Protection and Compliance; and Regulatory Compliance. Industry veterans and innovators will share insights and advice for financial services, banking, automotive finance, mortgage lending, telecommunications, insurance, and regulatory compliance. Covid-19 safety measures and precautions will be in place to keep attendees safe during pre-event preparation and onsite sessions. Registration is open until April 30, 2022.

For more information and to register, visit: https://events.fico.com/ficoworld.

