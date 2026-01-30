FICO Recognized in the 2026 Gartner® Critical Capabilities Report for Decision Intelligence Platforms

FICO recognized across Decision Analysis, Decision Engineering, Decision Science, and Decision Stewardship Use Cases in the Gartner® Critical Capabilities report

BOZEMAN, Mont.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--$FICO--FICO (NYSE: FICO), a global analytics software leader, today announced that Gartner recognized FICO in the 2026 Gartner® Critical Capabilities for Decision Intelligence Platforms. The Critical Capabilities report evaluated FICO, which ranked vendors in the following four Critical Capabilities Use Cases: Decision Analysis, Decision Engineering, Decision Science, and Decision Stewardship. FICO ranked 2nd across all Use Cases and sees this recognition as validation of the strategy to meet today's challenges and tomorrow's opportunities with agility and speed.

“Decision intelligence platforms (DIPs) can help D&A leaders address and fill critical needs by providing software for decision service development that supports, augments and automates decision making of humans or machines. All of this is powered by the composition of data, analytics, knowledge and AI techniques. The use cases for DIPs — which we define as decision analysis, decision engineering, decision science and decision stewardship — are reflective of the user personas and related decision intelligence skills needed to define, manage, observe and collaborate across the decision life cycle.”

“We believe this recognition validates our vision for FICO Platform as we continue to shape the future of the intelligent enterprise and underscores why our customers place their trust in FICO," said Nikhil Behl, president of software at FICO. “FICO Platform excels at decision engineering by enabling our customers to compose and operationalize scalable decision services through a business-centric approach with world class AI and data streaming capabilities.”

This report follows FICO’s recent recognition as Leader in the 2026 Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for Decision Intelligence Platforms.

About Gartner and the Critical Capabilities Reports

Gartner delivers actionable, objective insight to executives and their teams. Its expert guidance and tools enable faster, smarter decisions and stronger performance on an organization’s mission-critical priorities.

The Critical Capabilities document is a comparative analysis that scores competing products or services against a set of critical differentiators identified by Gartner. It shows you which products or services are a best fit in various use cases to provide you actionable advice on which products/services you should add to your vendor shortlists for further evaluation. Learn more about the Critical Capabilities report.

