FICO Platform Wins Future Digital Award for Banking Innovation of the Year 2023

BOZEMAN, Mont.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–FICO® Platform has received the Banking Innovation of the Year Platinum Award in the Future Digital Awards for Fintech & Payments 2023. Presented by Juniper Research, the awards recognize tech companies that deliver imaginative, innovative products or services that have the potential to disrupt their ecosystems and provide significant benefits to their target audience.









“This award recognizes the innovations that FICO has poured into FICO Platform,” said Stephanie Covert, executive vice president for software at FICO. “We saw the need for the financial services industry to break away from siloed applications and embrace a modern, services-oriented, composable architecture that can truly deliver applied intelligence throughout the enterprise. FICO Platform is built on our tremendous wealth of IP in analytics and decision management, and our customers are seeing transformative results.”

FICO Platform enables firms to ingest data, develop deep new insights with AI and ML, make hyper-personalized decisions at scale, and achieve world-class business outcomes. It is uniquely suited to maximize customer satisfaction, loyalty, and long-term retention, while improving profitability across the entire customer lifecycle.

In May, FICO unveiled 19 major enhancements to FICO® Platform. FICO Platform received placement as a leader among top providers in “The Forrester Wave™: AI Decisioning Platforms, Q2 2023” report.

FICO (NYSE: FICO) powers decisions that help people and businesses around the world prosper. Founded in 1956, the company is a pioneer in the use of predictive analytics and data science to improve operational decisions. FICO holds more than 215 US and foreign patents on technologies that increase profitability, customer satisfaction and growth for businesses in financial services, insurance, telecommunications, health care, retail and many other industries. Using FICO solutions, businesses in nearly 120 countries do everything from protecting 2.6 billion payment cards from fraud, to improving financial inclusion, to increasing supply chain resiliency. The FICO® Score, used by 90% of top US lenders, is the standard measure of consumer credit risk in the US and has been made available in over 40 other countries, improving risk management, credit access and transparency. Learn more at www.fico.com.

