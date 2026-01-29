FICO Named a Leader in 2026 Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for Decision Intelligence Platforms

FICO recognized for its Ability to Execute and Completeness of Vision in Decision Intelligence Report

BOZEMAN, Mont.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--$FICO--FICO (NYSE: FICO), a global analytics software leader, today announced that Gartner named FICO a Leader in the 2026 Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for Decision Intelligence Platforms. The Magic Quadrant report evaluated FICO based on its Ability to Execute. FICO believes this recognition is a landmark moment for FICO as it reflects the commitment to empowering customers and delivering lasting impact worldwide.

“Leaders combine strong execution with a clear, forward-looking vision for decision-centric architectures. They deliver comprehensive capabilities across the decision life cycle — modeling, orchestration, monitoring, and governance — while integrating advanced AI techniques such as generative AI and agentic AI. Leaders typically offer composable architectures, low-code/no-code interfaces, and robust governance frameworks that meet regulatory and enterprise requirements. They demonstrate consistent roadmap delivery, strong financial viability, and the ability to scale across industries and geographies. Leaders also invest heavily in innovation, embedding optimization, simulation, and explainability to support trusted automation at scale.”

"We are honored to be recognized by Gartner. In our opinion, it reflects our commitment to empowering enterprises with AI and real‑world decisioning that drive innovation, agility, and lasting impact," said Nikhil Behl, president of software at FICO. “As a market leader in the decision intelligence market, FICO enables businesses to make real-time decisions at scale. The core of our strategy is to empower customers with always-on, real-time customer insights that delivers connected decisions and continuous learning throughout the entire customer lifecycle.”

FICO® Platform, launched in 2019, empowers enterprises to make faster, smarter decisions by unifying decisioning intelligence into dynamic, living profiles that synthesize every interaction and update in real-time. These profiles enable quick decision-making at enterprise scale with trust and explainability at the core. Through its composable architecture, FICO Platform allows enterprises to address a wide array of business challenges using the same underlying building blocks—supporting reusability of assets and capabilities. The result is consistent customer decisions, accelerated time-to-market, and streamlined operations. It delivers autonomous decision automation, where systems act without human review unless needed.

About Gartner and Magic Quadrant Report

Gartner delivers actionable, objective insight to executives and their teams. Its expert guidance and tools enable faster, smarter decisions and stronger performance on an organization’s mission-critical priorities.

The Gartner Magic Quadrant evaluates vendors based on their Ability to Execute and Completeness of Vision. FICO is honored to be included among the recognized vendors in this important report. Learn more about the Magic Quadrant.

Gartner, Magic Quadrant for Decision Intelligence Platforms, David Pidsley, January 26, 2026

Gartner and Magic Quadrant are trademarks of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates.

This graphic was published by Gartner, Inc. as part of a larger research document and should be evaluated in the context of the entire document. The Gartner document is available upon request from FICO.

Gartner does not endorse any company, vendor, product or service depicted in its publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner publications consist of the opinions of Gartner’s business and technology insights organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this publication, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

About FICO

FICO (NYSE: FICO) powers decisions that help people and businesses around the world prosper. Founded in 1956, the company is a pioneer in the use of predictive analytics and data science to improve operational decisions. FICO holds more than 200 US and foreign patents on technologies that increase profitability, customer satisfaction and growth for businesses in financial services, insurance, telecommunications, health care, retail and many other industries. Using FICO solutions, businesses in more than 80 countries do everything from protecting four billion payment cards from fraud, to improving financial inclusion, to increasing supply chain resiliency. The FICO® Score, used by 90% of top US lenders, is the standard measure of consumer credit risk in the US and has been made available in over 40 other countries, improving risk management, credit access and transparency.

