FICO Appoints Amir Hermelin as Vice President and Chief Technology Officer

Former SoFi and Google Executive Joins FICO to Lead Product Development and Engineering

BOZEMAN, Mont.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Global analytics software company FICO today announced Amir Hermelin as the new vice president and chief technology officer (CTO) to lead FICO’s software development function.

“ Amir brings a wealth of platform engineering and development expertise to FICO, and his career and experience in platform-specific creation are second to none,” said Stephanie Covert, FICO’s executive vice president of software. “ Amir’s background and platform prowess will be instrumental in helping us as we continue to pursue our platform strategy.”

Most recently Hermelin served as vice president of product engineering and data at SoFi, where his team developed an integrated financial services platform for end consumers, as well as collaborating on SoFi’s strategy to provide an independent platform to empower other FinTech providers to deliver financial services to their customers. Before SoFi, Hermelin spent nearly seven years at Google and was a founding member of the Google Cloud Platform team. At Google he helped set, scale, and execute the company’s platform strategy. He also held various advisory roles with SaaS platform and analytics companies and is passionate about helping early-stage entrepreneurs bring innovative ideas to market through his role as Technology Advisor Committee Member with Glilot Capital Partners.

“ I am excited to join FICO at this pivotal stage and lead its platform development journey,” said Hermelin. “ FICO has built an impressive foundation to help companies successfully achieve digital transformation. The company is well positioned to aggregate its market leading capabilities into a comprehensive platform that gives firms true customer-centricity with deep, real-time, 360-degree insights into every customer touch, across all channels, for the full duration of the customer lifecycle.”

About FICO

FICO (NYSE: FICO) powers decisions that help people and businesses around the world prosper. Founded in 1956 and based in Silicon Valley, the company is a pioneer in the use of predictive analytics and data science to improve operational decisions. FICO holds more than 200 US and foreign patents on technologies that increase profitability, customer satisfaction and growth for businesses in financial services, telecommunications, health care, retail and many other industries. Using FICO solutions, businesses in more than 120 countries do everything from protecting 2.6 billion payment cards from fraud, to helping people get credit, to ensuring that millions of airplanes and rental cars are in the right place at the right time.

FICO is a registered trademark of Fair Isaac Corporation in the U.S. and other countries.

