FICO Announces Earnings of $3.95 per Share for Second Quarter Fiscal 2022

Revenue of $357 million vs. $331 million in prior year

BOZEMAN, Mont.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–FICO (NYSE:FICO), a leading predictive analytics and decision management software company, today announced results for its second fiscal quarter ended March 31, 2022.

Second Quarter Fiscal 2022 GAAP Results

Net income for the quarter totaled $104.4 million, or $3.95 per share, versus $68.7 million, or $2.33 per share, in the prior year period.

Net cash provided by operating activities for the quarter was $122.6 million versus $153.5 million in the prior year period.

Second Quarter Fiscal 2022 Non-GAAP Results

Non-GAAP Net Income for the quarter was $123.7 million versus $90.2 million in the prior year period. Non-GAAP EPS for the quarter was $4.68 versus $3.06 in the prior year period. Free cash flow was $120.2 million for the current quarter versus $152.3 million in the prior year period. The Non-GAAP financial measures are described in the financial table captioned “Non-GAAP Results” and are reconciled to the corresponding GAAP results in the financial tables at the end of this release.

Second Quarter Fiscal 2022 GAAP Revenue

The company reported revenues of $357.2 million for the quarter as compared to $331.4 million reported in the prior year period.

“We continue to deliver strong results in an uncertain economic environment,” said Will Lansing, chief executive officer. “We’re delivering strong top-line growth, and our focus on efficiency has enabled us to deliver expanded margins.”

Revenues for the second quarter of fiscal 2022 across the company’s two operating segments were as follows:

  • Scores revenues, which include the company’s business-to-business (B2B) scoring solutions, and business-to-consumer (B2C) scoring solutions, were $183.7 million in the second quarter, compared to $168.7 million in the prior year period, an increase of 9%. B2B revenue increased 5%, driven largely by unit price increases and increases in unsecured Originations volumes, partially offset by decreases in Mortgage Origination volumes. B2C revenue increased 18% from the prior year period due to growth at myFICO.com, as well as through our partners.
  • Software revenues, which include the company’s analytics and digital decisioning technology, as well as associated professional services, were $173.5 million in the second quarter, compared to $162.6 million in the prior year period, an increase of 7%, primarily attributable to an increase in point-in-time recognition due to a large license deal, partially offset by the sale of the Debt Collections and Recovery product line in June 2021.
    • Year-over-year, Software Annual Recurring Revenue (ARR) was up 11%, consisting of 60% platform ARR growth and 4% non-platform ARR growth. Software Dollar-Based Net Retention Rate was 110% in the second quarter, with platform solutions at 141% and non-platform solutions at 103%.

Outlook

The company is updating its previously provided guidance for fiscal 2022:

 

Previous Fiscal 2022 Guidance

Updated Fiscal 2022 Guidance

Revenues

$1.35 billion

$1.355 billion

GAAP Net Income

$318 million

$350 million

GAAP EPS

$11.29

$13.11

Non GAAP Net Income

$397 million

$429 million

Non GAAP EPS

$14.12

$16.08

The Non-GAAP financial measures are described in the financial table captioned “Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Guidance.”

FICO is a registered trademark of Fair Isaac Corporation in the US and other countries.

Statement Concerning Forward-Looking Information

Except for historical information contained herein, the statements contained in this news release that relate to FICO or its business are forward-looking statements within the meaning of the “safe harbor” provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially, including the impact of COVID-19 on macroeconomic conditions and FICO’s business, operations and personnel, the success of the Company’s business strategy and reengineering initiative, the maintenance of its existing relationships and ability to create new relationships with customers and key alliance partners, its ability to continue to develop new and enhanced products and services, its ability to recruit and retain key technical and managerial personnel, competition, the effects of, and any changes in, laws and regulations applicable to the Company’s business or its customers, the failure to protect data privacy and security, the failure to realize the anticipated benefits of any acquisitions or divestitures, and material adverse developments in global economic conditions or in the markets we serve. Additional information on these risks and uncertainties and other factors that could affect FICO’s future results are described from time to time in FICO’s SEC reports, including its Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended September 30, 2021 and its subsequent filings with the SEC. If any of these risks or uncertainties materializes, FICO’s results could differ materially from its expectations. Investors are cautioned not to place undue reliance on any such forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date they are made. FICO disclaims any intent or obligation to update these forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

FAIR ISAAC CORPORATION
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
(In thousands)
(Unaudited)
 
 
 
March 31, September 30,

 

2022

 

 

2021

 

ASSETS:
Current assets:
Cash and cash equivalents

$

174,219

 

$

195,354

 

Accounts receivable, net

 

273,356

 

 

312,107

 

Prepaid expenses and other current assets

 

34,634

 

 

43,513

 

Total current assets

 

482,209

 

 

550,974

 

 
Marketable securities and investments

 

32,592

 

 

33,196

 

Property and equipment, net

 

22,897

 

 

27,913

 

Operating lease right-of-use-assets

 

43,256

 

 

47,275

 

Goodwill and intangible assets, net

 

786,751

 

 

792,284

 

Other assets

 

118,780

 

 

116,134

 

$

1,486,485

 

$

1,567,776

 

 
LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ DEFICIT:
Current liabilities:
Accounts payable and other accrued liabilities

$

88,456

 

$

100,284

 

Accrued compensation and employee benefits

 

61,825

 

 

103,506

 

Deferred revenue

 

102,481

 

 

105,417

 

Current maturities on debt

 

130,000

 

 

250,000

 

Total current liabilities

 

382,762

 

 

559,207

 

 
Long-term debt

 

1,664,674

 

 

1,009,018

 

Operating lease liabilities

 

47,362

 

 

53,670

 

Other liabilities

 

55,103

 

 

56,823

 

Total liabilities

 

2,149,901

 

 

1,678,718

 

 
Stockholders’ deficit

 

(663,416

)

 

(110,942

)

$

1,486,485

 

$

1,567,776

 

 
FAIR ISAAC CORPORATION
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME
(In thousands, except per share data)
(Unaudited)
 
 
Quarter Ended Six Months Ended
March 31, March 31,

 

2022

 

 

2021

 

 

2022

 

 

2021

 

Revenues:
On-premises and SaaS software

$

149,088

 

$

125,551

 

$

275,426

 

$

252,006

 

Professional services

 

24,365

 

 

37,091

 

 

50,901

 

 

78,399

 

Scores

 

183,742

 

 

168,719

 

 

353,229

 

 

313,370

 

Total revenues

 

357,195

 

 

331,361

 

 

679,556

 

 

643,775

 

 
Operating expenses:
Cost of revenues

 

71,794

 

 

88,333

 

 

140,997

 

 

177,861

 

Research & development

 

36,387

 

 

43,612

 

 

75,367

 

 

84,263

 

Selling, general and administrative

 

96,414

 

 

97,272

 

 

194,462

 

 

191,183

 

Amortization of intangible assets

 

543

 

 

945

 

 

1,087

 

 

1,882

 

Gains on product line asset sales and business divestiture

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

(7,334

)

Total operating expenses

 

205,138

 

 

230,162

 

 

411,913

 

 

447,855

 

Operating income

 

152,057

 

 

101,199

 

 

267,643

 

 

195,920

 

Other expense, net

 

(19,572

)

 

(9,375

)

 

(30,338

)

 

(16,136

)

Income before income taxes

 

132,485

 

 

91,824

 

 

237,305

 

 

179,784

 

Provision for income taxes

 

28,102

 

 

23,150

 

 

47,963

 

 

24,618

 

Net income

$

104,383

 

$

68,674

 

$

189,342

 

$

155,166

 

 
 
 
Basic earnings per share:

$

3.99

 

$

2.36

 

$

7.10

 

$

5.33

 

Diluted earnings per share:

$

3.95

 

$

2.33

 

$

7.02

 

$

5.23

 

 
Shares used in computing earnings per share:
Basic

 

26,145

 

 

29,087

 

 

26,662

 

 

29,107

 

Diluted

 

26,421

 

 

29,531

 

 

26,978

 

 

29,660

 

 
 
FAIR ISAAC CORPORATION
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS
(In thousands)
(Unaudited)
 
 
Six Months Ended
March 31,

 

2022

 

 

2021

 

Cash flows from operating activities:
Net income

$

189,342

 

$

155,166

 

Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities:
Depreciation and amortization

 

10,656

 

 

13,701

 

Share-based compensation

 

57,814

 

 

53,338

 

Changes in operating assets and liabilities

 

(25,523

)

 

11,188

 

Other, net

 

15,195

 

 

(1,923

)

Net cash provided by operating activities

 

247,484

 

 

231,470

 

 
Cash flows from investing activities:
Purchases of property and equipment

 

(3,293

)

 

(4,220

)

Net activity from marketable securities

 

(2,628

)

 

(2,115

)

Proceeds from product line asset sales and business divestiture

 

2,257

 

 

8,291

 

Other, net

 

 

 

(210

)

Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities

 

(3,664

)

 

1,746

 

 
Cash flows from financing activities:
Proceeds from revolving line of credit and term loan

 

800,000

 

 

251,000

 

Payments on revolving line of credit and term loan

 

(806,750

)

 

(121,000

)

Proceeds from issuance of senior notes

 

550,000

 

 

 

Proceeds from issuance of treasury stock under employee stock plans

 

11,117

 

 

10,390

 

Taxes paid related to net share settlement of equity awards

 

(47,849

)

 

(86,653

)

Repurchases of common stock

 

(760,861

)

 

(250,356

)

Other, net

 

(8,819

)

 

(176

)

Net cash used in financing activities

 

(263,162

)

 

(196,795

)

 
Effect of exchange rate changes on cash

 

(1,793

)

 

4,021

 

 
Increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents

 

(21,135

)

 

40,442

 

Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of period

 

195,354

 

 

157,394

 

Cash and cash equivalents, end of period

$

174,219

 

$

197,836

 

 
FAIR ISAAC CORPORATION
NON-GAAP RESULTS
(In thousands, except per share data)
(Unaudited)
 
 
Quarter Ended Six Months Ended
March 31, March 31,

 

2022

 

 

2021

 

 

2022

 

 

2021

 

 
GAAP net income

$

104,383

 

$

68,674

 

$

189,342

 

$

155,166

 

Amortization of intangible assets

 

543

 

 

945

 

 

1,087

 

 

1,882

 

Gains on product line asset sales and business divestiture

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

(7,334

)

Stock-based compensation expense

 

27,936

 

 

28,206

 

 

57,814

 

 

53,338

 

Income tax adjustments

 

(6,677

)

 

(7,271

)

 

(14,170

)

 

(11,757

)

Excess tax benefit

 

(2,495

)

 

(329

)

 

(8,452

)

 

(19,512

)

Non-GAAP net income

$

123,690

 

$

90,225

 

$

225,621

 

$

171,783

 

 
 
GAAP diluted earnings per share

$

3.95

 

$

2.33

 

$

7.02

 

$

5.23

 

Amortization of intangible assets

 

0.02

 

 

0.03

 

 

0.04

 

 

0.06

 

Gains on product line asset sales and business divestiture

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

(0.25

)

Stock-based compensation expense

 

1.06

 

 

0.96

 

 

2.14

 

 

1.80

 

Income tax adjustments

 

(0.25

)

 

(0.25

)

 

(0.53

)

 

(0.40

)

Excess tax benefit

 

(0.09

)

 

(0.01

)

 

(0.31

)

 

(0.66

)

Non-GAAP diluted earnings per share

$

4.68

 

$

3.06

 

$

8.36

 

$

5.79

 

 
Free cash flow
Net cash provided by operating activities

$

122,603

 

$

153,523

 

$

247,484

 

$

231,470

 

Capital expenditures

 

(2,398

)

 

(1,175

)

 

(3,293

)

 

(4,220

)

Free cash flow

$

120,205

 

$

152,348

 

$

244,191

 

$

227,250

 

 
Note: The numbers may not sum to total due to rounding.
 
 

About Non-GAAP Financial Measures

 

To supplement the consolidated GAAP financial statements, the company uses the following non-GAAP financial measures: non-GAAP net income, non-GAAP EPS, and free cash flow. Non-GAAP net income and non-GAAP EPS exclude the impact of amortization expense, share-based compensation expense, restructuring and acquisition-related, excess tax benefit, and adjustment to tax valuation allowance items. Free cash flow excludes capital expenditures and dividends paid. The presentation of these financial measures is not intended to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for, or superior to, the financial information prepared and presented in accordance with GAAP.

 

Management uses these non-GAAP financial measures for financial and operational decision-making and as a means to evaluate period-to-period comparisons. Our management believes these non-GAAP financial measures provide meaningful supplemental information regarding our performance and liquidity by excluding certain items that may not be indicative of recurring business results including significant non-cash expenses. We believe management and investors benefit from referring to these non-GAAP financial measures in assessing our performance when planning, forecasting and analyzing future periods. These non-GAAP financial measures also facilitate management’s internal comparisons to historical performance and liquidity as well as comparisons to our competitors’ operating results. We believe these non-GAAP financial measures are useful to investors because they allow for greater transparency with respect to key measures used by management in its financial and operating decision-making.

FAIR ISAAC CORPORATION
RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP GUIDANCE
(In millions, except per share data)
(Unaudited)
 
Previous Fiscal 2022 Guidance Updated Fiscal 2022 Guidance
 
GAAP net income

$

318

 

 

350

 

Amortization of intangible assets

 

2

 

 

2

 

Stock-based compensation expense

 

115

 

 

115

 

Income tax adjustments

 

(30

)

 

(30

)

Excess tax benefit

 

(8

)

 

(8

)

Non-GAAP net income

$

397

 

$

429

 

 
 
GAAP diluted earnings per share

$

11.29

 

$

13.11

 

Amortization of intangible assets

 

0.07

 

 

0.08

 

Stock-based compensation expense

 

4.09

 

 

4.31

 

Income tax adjustments

 

(1.06

)

 

(1.12

)

Excess tax benefit

 

(0.28

)

 

(0.29

)

Non-GAAP diluted earnings per share

$

14.12

 

$

16.08

 

 
 
Note: The numbers may not sum to total due to rounding.
 
About Non-GAAP Financial Measures
 
To supplement the consolidated GAAP financial statements, the company uses the following non-GAAP financial measures: non-GAAP net income, non-GAAP EPS, and free cash flow. Non-GAAP net income and non-GAAP EPS exclude the impact of amortization expense, share-based compensation expense, restructuring and acquisition-related, excess tax benefit, and adjustment to tax valuation allowance items. Free cash flow excludes capital expenditures and dividends paid. The presentation of these financial measures is not intended to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for, or superior to, the financial information prepared and presented in accordance with GAAP.
 
Management uses these non-GAAP financial measures for financial and operational decision-making and as a means to evaluate period-to-period comparisons. Our management believes these non-GAAP financial measures provide meaningful supplemental information regarding our performance and liquidity by excluding certain items that may not be indicative of recurring business results including significant non-cash expenses. We believe management and investors benefit from referring to these non-GAAP financial measures in assessing our performance when planning, forecasting and analyzing future periods. These non-GAAP financial measures also facilitate management’s internal comparisons to historical performance and liquidity as well as comparisons to our competitors’ operating results. We believe these non-GAAP financial measures are useful to investors because they allow for greater transparency with respect to key measures used by management in its financial and operating decision-making.

 

