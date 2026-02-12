FICO and MeridianLink Partner to Expand Access to FICO Mortgage Direct License Program

New capability enables direct FICO Score delivery through MeridianLink’s platform, expanding competitive options for lenders

BOZEMAN, Mont.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--$FICO--Global analytics software leader FICO (NYSE: FICO) today announced a strategic partnership with MeridianLink, a leading provider of lending software for financial institutions. Through this collaboration, the FICO® Mortgage Direct License Program will be integrated into MeridianLink’s platform, allowing supported resellers to generate and deliver FICO® Scores directly within the workflow they already use.

The FICO® Mortgage Direct License Program is designed to give participating tri-merge resellers the ability to generate and deliver FICO Scores directly to lenders, driving greater choice, transparency and pricing flexibility. With this integration, MeridianLink acts as the enabling platform that brings those benefits to life, making it easier for resellers who use the MeridianLink Mortgage Credit Link technology to quickly onboard their customers to the Direct License Program.

"Mortgage lenders are under constant pressure to control costs while maintaining the highest standards for credit decisioning," said Mike Griffith, vice president of product at MeridianLink. "This integration is aimed at supporting both fronts—by enabling resellers to deliver FICO Scores directly through our platform, we help lenders reduce costs and streamline operations without compromising the accuracy and reliability they expect from FICO."

The direct delivery approach is gaining significant momentum among industry leaders. Cotality, Ascend Companies (including Advantage and Partners Credit), Xactus, and CIC Credit have already announced their partnership participation in the FICO® Mortgage Direct License Program, signaling strong market enthusiasm.

“Demand for the FICO Mortgage Direct License Program continues to grow across the industry," said Julie May, vice president and general manager of B2B Scores at FICO. “Integrating with MeridianLink allows us to bring its benefits to a much larger segment of lenders and resellers. This is a meaningful step in expanding choice and reducing costs for lenders and resellers alike.”

A formal update will be provided once the solution is commercially available. For more information on the FICO® Mortgage Direct License Program, visit https://www.ficoscore.com/mortgagedirectlicense.

About FICO

FICO (NYSE: FICO) powers decisions that help people and businesses around the world prosper. Founded in 1956, the company is a pioneer in the use of predictive analytics and data science to improve operational decisions. FICO holds more than 200 US and foreign patents on technologies that increase profitability, customer satisfaction and growth for businesses in financial services, insurance, telecommunications, health care, retail and many other industries. Using FICO solutions, businesses in more than 80 countries do everything from protecting 4 billion payment cards from fraud, to improving financial inclusion, to increasing supply chain resiliency. The FICO® Score, used by 90% of top U.S. lenders, is the standard measure of consumer credit risk in the US and has been made available in over 40 other countries, improving risk management, credit access and transparency.

Learn more at https://www.fico.com.

FICO and Score A Better Future are registered trademarks of Fair Isaac Corporation in the U.S. and other countries.

About MeridianLink

MeridianLink® empowers financial institutions and consumer reporting agencies to drive efficient growth. MeridianLink’s cloud-based digital lending, account opening, background screening, and data verification software solutions leverage shared intelligence from a unified data platform, MeridianLink® One, to enable customers of all sizes to identify growth opportunities, effectively scale up, and support compliance efforts, all while powering an enhanced experience for staff and consumers alike.

For more than 25 years, MeridianLink has prioritized the democratization of lending for consumers, businesses, and communities. Learn more at www.meridianlink.com.

Press Contact

Press@FICO.com

MeridianLink Media Contact

Erica Bigley

Erica.Bigley@MeridianLink.com