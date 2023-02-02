FICO and FPG Technologies & Solutions LTD Partner to Help West African Firms Accelerate Digital Transformation

The two firms will bring advanced decision management and mathematical optimization technology to multiple industries

LAGOS, Nigeria & JOHANNESBURG–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Global analytics software provider FICO today announced a partnership with FPG Technologies & Solutions LTD, a member of FlexiP Group, to bring advanced decision management and analytics tools to companies across West Africa. FPG will sell, implement and support FICO® Blaze Advisor® decision rules management system and FICO® Xpress Optimization, leading tools that businesses use to automate high-volume decisions, rapidly change strategies and leverage advanced analytics to improve performance.

“West African companies are engaged in digital transformation initiatives that have gotten extra momentum from the pandemic,” said Rex Mafiana, CEO of FlexiP Group, a leading enterprise IT solutions provider and systems integrator, with specialties in financial services, telecommunication, energy, oil & gas, and healthcare. “Across all industries, it’s critical to be able to automate more decisions, to change strategies faster, and to increase efficiency. FICO has world-class tools that can help our customers be more competitive, and also help our own development team develop new products.”

“Rules management and mathematical optimization are the core technologies for better decisions,” said Mark Farmer, who manages partner relationships for FICO in EMEA. “FPG has deep domain expertise in multiple industries in West Africa, and can help businesses there use these technologies to transform their performance.”

As FICO’s flagship rules authoring solution, FICO® Blaze Advisor® decision rules management system maximizes control over high-volume operational decisions. Blaze Advisor provides businesses across multiple industries with a scalable solution that delivers unprecedented agility and actionability for smarter, transparent, and better business decisions.

FICO® Xpress Optimization allows businesses to easily build, deploy and use optimization solutions that crunch through millions of potential scenarios to find the ideal solution. Standard capabilities include scalable high-performance solvers and algorithms, flexible modeling environments, rapid application development, comparative scenario analysis and reporting capabilities, for on-premises and cloud installations.

FICO was named Best Technology Provider for Data Analytics at the 2022 Credit Awards, and a Leader in The Forrester Wave™: Digital Decisions Platforms.

About FICO

FICO (NYSE: FICO) powers decisions that help people and businesses around the world prosper. Founded in 1956, the company is a pioneer in the use of predictive analytics and data science to improve operational decisions. FICO holds more than 200 US and foreign patents on technologies that increase profitability, customer satisfaction and growth for businesses in financial services, telecommunications, health care, retail and many other industries. Using FICO solutions, businesses in nearly 120 countries do everything from protecting 2.6 billion payment cards from fraud, to helping people get credit, to ensuring that millions of airplanes and rental cars are in the right place at the right time.

About FPG

FPG Technologies & Solutions Limited (a member of FlexiP Group) is an information technology company committed to helping you and your organization achieve extreme business agility with confidence!

