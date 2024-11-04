Fiber Broadband Association Honors Larry Sevier for Contributions to Rural Fiber Broadband

Sevier Awarded Dr. Charles Kao Award for His Lifelong Commitment to Advancing Connectivity in Rural America

WASHINGTON–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#award–The Fiber Broadband Association awarded the 2024 Dr. Charles Kao Award to Larry Sevier, former CEO and General Manager of Nex-Tech, in recognition of his pioneering work in bringing fiber broadband to rural America. The award celebrates individuals, organizations, and companies that harness innovation to connect communities through broadband. Sevier is being honored for his early and lasting contributions to expanding rural fiber networks and for his ongoing legacy in broadband leadership.





The Dr. Charles Kao Award is presented annually on Gimme Fiber Day, an international event celebrated on November 4th, which commemorates the birthday of the inventor of fiber optics. Established in 2013 by the FTTH Council Global Alliance (FCGA), Gimme Fiber Day highlights the transformative benefits that fiber broadband brings to society and the economy.

Sevier began his career at Nex-Tech in 1986, where he spearheaded the company’s move into fiber broadband, making Nex-Tech the first U.S. service provider to connect a rural community with fiber in 1996. This achievement set a new standard, inspiring rural providers nationwide to pursue fiber connectivity. Under Sevier’s 28-year leadership, Nex-Tech prioritized expanding fiber access across rural Kansas, connecting homes, businesses, and institutions in areas previously underserved. Today, Sevier remains an influential figure in Nex-Tech’s ongoing mission to deliver robust fiber connectivity.

“I am truly honored to receive this award,” said Sevier. “When we first employed fiber, many viewed it as overly ambitious, especially in rural areas. But seeing its transformative impact on communities has been very rewarding. I am grateful to the Fiber Broadband Association for their continued work to make high-quality broadband a reality for all.”

“Larry’s contributions have had a long-lasting influence on the fiber industry, particularly in rural areas,” said Gary Bolton, President and CEO of the Fiber Broadband Association. “As a visionary leader, Larry paved the way for rural fiber broadband, helping countless communities gain access to the economic and social benefits of fiber. His work continues to guide and inspire us as we work to close the digital divide.”

About the Fiber Broadband Association

The Fiber Broadband Association is the largest and only trade association that represents the complete fiber ecosystem of service providers, manufacturers, industry experts, and deployment specialists dedicated to the advancement of fiber broadband deployment and the pursuit of a world where communications are limitless, advancing quality of life and digital equity anywhere and everywhere. The Fiber Broadband Association helps providers, communities, and policy makers make informed decisions about how, where, and why to build better fiber broadband networks. Since 2001, these companies, organizations, and members have worked with communities and consumers in mind to build the critical infrastructure that provides the economic and societal benefits that only fiber can deliver. The Fiber Broadband Association is part of the Fibre Council Global Alliance, which is a platform of six global FTTH Councils in North America, LATAM, Europe, MEA, APAC, and South Africa. Learn more at fiberbroadband.org.

