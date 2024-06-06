Fero Labs named 2024 Technology Pioneer by World Economic Forum for Trailblazing Profitable Sustainability in Industrial Optimization

Fero Labs receives prestigious recognition and joins exclusive global leaders to drive AI innovations that create positive change

NEW YORK–Fero Labs, the only Profitable Sustainability Platform for industrial optimization, proudly announced its recognition as a 2024 Technology Pioneer by the World Economic Forum (WEF). This prestigious accolade underscores Fero Labs' commitment to revolutionizing manufacturing processes through explainable AI optimizations that enhance efficiency, sustainability, and profitability.









Fero Labs’ proprietary explainable AI technology stands out for its ability to not only predict outcomes but also recommend actionable adjustments in real-time, reducing waste and energy use in industrial settings. This capability is crucial as industries worldwide strive to meet stringent environmental standards and shift towards more sustainable operations. Fero Labs’ industrial optimization software decarbonizes the steel, chemicals, cement, and petroleum industries, responsible for producing 66% of the world’s annual CO2 emissions.

As a WEF Technology Pioneer, Fero Labs joins an exclusive global community of innovators addressing some of the world’s more pressing challenges. Fero Labs is dedicated to advancing sustainable industrial practices, a commitment that is more vital than ever as businesses and governments focus on reducing environmental impacts and achieving carbon neutrality.

With this recognition, Fero Labs CEO, Berk Birand, will be inducted into the Technology Pioneers community and will participate in Forum initiatives, contributing to its expertise to shape the future of profitable and sustainable industries. The company looks to collaborate with global leaders to push the boundaries of using AI to create positive change.

“We are honored to be recognized by the World Economic Forum as a Technology Pioneer,” said Berk Birand, CEO of Fero Labs. “This acknowledgment is a testament to our team, and to the visionary customers who understood that an AI-augmented factory will future-proof their business and the sustainability of our planet. We are excited to use this platform to further our mission of making industrial operations more profitable and sustainable.”

Fero Labs is poised to lead the charge in transforming industrial operations through explainable AI and white-box machine learning, setting new standards for efficiency and environmental stewardship. As the company steps into this prestigious role, it reaffirms its commitment to being at the forefront of technological innovation and circular industrial practices.

About Fero Labs

Fero Labs is the Profitable Sustainability Platform where factories make confident production changes that drive profit and sustainability. Augmented by powerful Fero Labs AI, plants make better use of raw and recycled materials, production time, and energy sources. Together, we’ll build a sustainable tomorrow.

About the World Economic Forum

The World Economic Forum, committed to improving the state of the world, is the International Organization for Public-Private Cooperation. The Forum engages the foremost political, business and other leaders of society to shape global, regional and industry agendas. www.weforum.org.

