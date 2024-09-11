Fermaca Networks and Arroyo Investors Join Forces to Pioneer Mexico’s Digital Infrastructure Growth

MEXICO CITY–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Fermaca Networks SAPI de CV is proud to announce that it has made arrangements with affiliates of funds managed by Arroyo Investors (“Arroyo”) to act as main financial sponsor in the development of the first Fermaca Networks route.





Arroyo expects to provide financial resources that complement and strengthen the initial capital base and support the financial viability of the project and its development plans. The first stage is aimed at being put into operation during the last quarter of 2025.

Furthermore, Fermaca Networks has garnered substantial support from global project finance banks to contribute to the project’s capital structure through a construction loan.

With substantial financial support from Arroyo and debt financing from global banks, Fermaca’s impressive track record of success in Mexico holds great promise for advancing development efforts to new levels. This is a major step that underscores Fermaca’s commitment to drive technological progress and sustainable development in our country.

Fermaca Networks SAPI de CV is a subsidiary of Fermaca Dreams Holding Company and is part of a Digital Infrastructure platform that develops and invests in Dark Fiber Optic projects, Connectivity and highly efficient Data Centers. It is currently building a neutral long-range fiber optic network in Mexico. Through its successful Fermaca Fiber Partners® program, Fermaca Networks provides comprehensive state-of-the-art connectivity solutions to the North American digital market.

About Fermaca Networks

Fermaca Networks is a purpose-built digital infrastructure developer seeking to utilize the safest, most unique right of way in Mexico for purposes of being a leading provider of much sought Long Haul Dark Fiber infrastructure in Mexico. Phase 1 route will run fully underground, parallel to existing natural gas systems in some sections, and will follow highway routes in others, aiming at optimizing asset security and performance. A unique and proven track record of expertise and success in Mexico, and key local and international strategic alliances make of our digital infrastructure projects, a unique opportunity with unparallel growth potential.

About Arroyo

Arroyo Investors is an independent private equity fund manager with an investment focus on infrastructure projects throughout the Americas. Arroyo is based in Houston, Texas with an office in Santiago, Chile. Arroyo focuses on infrastructure investments including natural gas transportation and storage, conventional and renewable power generation, energy storage, fuel logistics, and digital infrastructure. Arroyo integrates an asset’s environmental and social qualities into its investment decisions. The firm currently owns investments in the United States, Mexico and Chile.

Contacts

Daniel Elguea CEO Fermaca Networks



delguea@fermacadreams.com.mx