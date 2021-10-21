FEops Appoints Digital Health Expert Euan Thomson to its Board of Directors

GENT, Belgium–(BUSINESS WIRE)–FEops, a cloud-based digital health player in the structural heart space, is glad to announce the nomination of Euan Thomson as a board member to its Board of Directors.

“We are delighted to welcome Euan to the FEops Board of Directors. His wealth of knowledge and extensive expertise in digital health technology will be invaluable as we navigate the structural heart space with new and innovative solutions, said Matthieu De Beule, PhD, co-founder and CEO of FEops. “Euan’s addition will provide substantial strategic guidance to further develop our digital and data driven strategy.”

Euan Thomson is a seasoned C-suite healthcare executive, bringing more than 30 years of experience. Euan is currently acting as President of Ophthalmology, Head of the Digital Business Unit, and CEO and Board Chair of Carl Zeiss Meditec Inc. Before joining Zeiss, Euan held different leading positions including Global Head of R&D, Digital Technology and Advanced Innovation with Johnson & Johnson and Head of Digital Health at Samsung. Euan holds a PhD in physics from the University of London.

“FEops is truly unique in the health technology space, applying fascinating artificial intelligence, digital twin and cloud technology to revolutionize structural heart disease management”, said Euan Thomson. I am thrilled to lend my expertise to the Board and the leadership team with strategic guidance enabling FEops to claim their space in data driven digital health.”

The appointment of Euan Thomson is effective immediately.

About FEops HEARTguide™

FEops HEARTguideTM cloud-based procedure planning environment uses digital twin technology to provide clinicians and medical device manufacturers with first-ever insights into the interaction between transcatheter structural heart devices and specific patient anatomy – preoperatively. This includes a range of quality controlled, validated and AI-enabled** anatomical analyses. Such insights have the power to help improve clinical outcomes in real-world hospital settings, as well as to accelerate research and development of novel device-based solutions.



Besides the recent FDA clearance to enter the US market with its LAAo workflow with WATCHMAN™, FEops HEARTguide™ is also commercially available in the European Union, UK, Canada and Australia for its TAVI and LAAo workflows.

** Currently available only in the European Union, UK, Canada and Australia for its TAVI and LAAo workflows

About FEops



Privately held FEops, headquartered in Gent, Belgium, is a digital health player offering cloud-based procedure planning solutions in the structural heart space. It’s FEops vision that combining digital twins with AI-enabled anatomical analyses generates data-driven insights aspiring to enhance and improve procedure planning and periprocedural guidance. In September 2017, FEops announced that it closed a 6 million euros financing, led by Valiance, and joined by existing investors Capricorn Partners and PMV. In December 2019, FEops was also awarded a grant of 3.2 million euros from the European Innovation Council (EIC) accelerator programme.

www.feops.com

