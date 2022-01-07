Feinstein Institutes’ Christina Brennan Named to Association of Clinical Research Professionals Board

MANHASSET, N.Y.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Christina Brennan, MD, MBA, vice president of clinical research at Northwell Health’s Feinstein Institutes for Medical Research, has been elected by members of the Association of Clinical Research Professionals (ACRP) to serve on its Board of Trustees for a second term.





“Especially in these ever-changing times and focus on clinical research, it is an honor to be elected to the ACRP’s Board of Trustees once again,” said Dr. Brennan. “As a member, I support the mission of ACRP and I hope to contribute to the future success of the organization and future of clinical researchers.”

ACRP is a nonprofit organization based in Washington, D.C., that supports clinical research professionals and offers tools for its 13,000 members through eLearning to develop skills and improve operations. Beyond webinars and other clinical development programs for researchers – addressing regulatory developments, industry trends and best practices – the ACRP also serves as a career resource for job opportunities and maintains an online community to connect with peers. Dr. Brennan is the immediate past president of ACRP’s New York Metropolitan Chapter and is an active member of the Clinical Trial Transformation Initiative with Duke University and the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.

Throughout the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) pandemic, Dr. Brennan led the nearly 20 clinical trials and projects initiated across the health system, which enrolled more than 1,900 participants. From potential over-the-counter therapeutics to the study of industry-sponsored treatments and vaccine booster clinical trials, these COVID-19 trials added valuable insight and contributed to scientific discoveries worldwide in the ongoing fight to prevent and treat the virus.

“The COVID-19 pandemic issued a clear and present call to action for the global community to optimize and sustain clinical trials infrastructure capabilities,” said Kevin J. Tracey, MD, president and CEO of the Feinstein Institutes. “By leading COVID-19 clinical trials at Northwell Health, Dr. Brennan demonstrated what excellence in leadership can accomplish during a pandemic. She is a valuable asset to the ACRP.”

Dr. Brennan also serves on the oncology advisory board with the Society for Clinical Research Sites and is a member of the American College of Healthcare Executives. She has authored numerous textbook chapters, co-authored over 25 manuscripts and abstracts. Dr. Brennan is an adjunct professor at Yeshiva University, where she teaches a clinical trials and research management class for the Masters of Science, biotechnology and entrepreneurship program.

In 2021, Dr. Brennan was featured during the ACRP North Texas Chapter during a special event around COVID-19 long-haulers and a Novartis meeting to discuss diversity in clinical trials. In 2022, Dr. Brennan is slated to speak at the Critical Research as a Care Option conference.

About the Feinstein Institutes

The Feinstein Institutes for Medical Research is the home of the research institutes of Northwell Health, the largest health care provider and private employer in New York State. Encompassing 50 research labs, 3,000 clinical research studies and 5,000 researchers and staff, the Feinstein Institutes raises the standard of medical innovation through its five institutes of behavioral science, bioelectronic medicine, cancer, health system science, and molecular medicine. We make breakthroughs in genetics, oncology, brain research, mental health, autoimmunity, and are the global scientific leader in bioelectronic medicine – a new field of science that has the potential to revolutionize medicine. For more information about how we produce knowledge to cure disease, visit http://feinstein.northwell.edu and follow us on LinkedIn.

