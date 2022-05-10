Fedora Linux 36 Now Generally Available

RALEIGH, N.C.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–The Fedora Project, a community-driven open source collaboration sponsored by Red Hat, Inc., today announced the general availability of Fedora Linux 36, the latest version of the fully open source Fedora operating system.

Fedora Linux 36 continues the Fedora Project’s momentum of delivering leading-edge open source technologies that enable community members and developers to design tailored solutions for their users. The new features and enhancements in Fedora Linux 36 include:

GNOME 42 , the newest release of the GNOME desktop environment, for Fedora 36 Workstation . GNOME 42 enhancements include a redesigned screenshot tool and a global dark style UI setting. Core GNOME apps have been shifted to the latest version of the GTK toolkit, resulting in improved performance, a modernized aesthetic, and new user interface features.

, the newest release of the GNOME desktop environment, for Fedora 36 . GNOME 42 enhancements include a redesigned screenshot and a global dark style UI setting. Core GNOME apps have been shifted to the latest version of the GTK toolkit, resulting in improved performance, a modernized aesthetic, and new user interface features. / var in separate subvolume for new installs is now incorporated in Fedora Silverblue and Kinoite . This improves the handling of dynamic data snapshots, making them easier to manage independently from the system snapshots.

in separate subvolume for new installs is now incorporated in and . This improves the handling of dynamic data snapshots, making them easier to manage independently from the system snapshots. LXQt 1.0.0 , the upstream LXQt desktop environment, which provides a lightweight desktop for improved performance on older hardware.. LXQt can be installed alongside an existing desktop environment, or directly with LXQt Spin.

, the LXQt desktop environment, which provides a lightweight desktop for improved performance on older hardware.. LXQt can be installed alongside an existing desktop environment, or directly with LXQt Spin. Default to Wayland in GDM sessions when using NVIDIA driver. This enables users to take advantage of hardware acceleration while using a modern desktop compositor

in GDM sessions when using NVIDIA driver. This enables users to take advantage of hardware acceleration while using a modern desktop compositor Unit names in systemd output , enabling clarity on which services are starting and stopping.

, enabling clarity on which services are starting and stopping. A Cockpit module for provisioning and ongoing administration of NFS and Samba shares. This enables administrators to manage network file shares through the Cockpit web interface they use to configure other server attributes.

for provisioning and ongoing administration of NFS and Samba shares. This enables administrators to manage network file shares through the Cockpit web interface they use to configure other server attributes. Updates to programming languages and libraries, including Golang 1.18, Ruby 3.1, and more.

Users interested in upgrading to Fedora Linux 36 should ensure their system is fully up-to-date before upgrading from a previous release.

Matthew Miller, Fedora project leader, Red Hat

“Sometimes small improvements can make a big impact. This latest version of Fedora Linux brings many under-the-hood improvements for a variety of use cases. This helps us fulfill our mission: we make an innovative platform for hardware, clouds, and containers that enables software developers and community members to build tailored solutions for their users.”

