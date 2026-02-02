FedEx to Offer Access to AI-Powered Post-Purchase Solutions for Enterprises

Features include proactively automating customer support, identifying business patterns, and adapting policies at scale.

MEMPHIS, Tenn.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--FedEx Corp. (NYSE: FDX) today announced improved digital tracking and returns capabilities designed to help shippers simplify the customer experience after checkout. FedEx Tracking+ and FedEx Returns+ are two enhanced tools that can be embedded directly within a shipper’s owned digital channels, adding an AI-powered, white-labeled layer that improves visibility, communication, and operational efficiency throughout the delivery lifecycle. The capabilities are delivered in collaboration with parcelLab.

Key AI capabilities include:

Automated responses to common delivery and returns questions, such as “Where is my order?” and “Where is my return/refund?”

Performance insights across tracking and returns activity to help monitor trends and exceptions

Pattern and anomaly detection within delivery and returns data to surface potential problems or opportunities

Automated returns policy and experience adjustments using merchant-defined rules and workflows eliminating the need for manual configuration changes

By implementing these AI-powered solutions, shippers may see significant improvement in both the customer experience and operational efficiency. According to recent insights from parcelLab, brands have seen 42% fewer “Where is My Order” (WISMO) inquiries, 85% higher customer retention, and 42% more repeat purchases through proactive, personalized communications as customers re-engage directly from their fully branded, owned tracking pages that convert at over 3% on average.

“Customer loyalty is often earned after the sale, and the post‑purchase experience plays a critical role in strengthening customer lifetime value,” said Jason Brenner, senior vice president, digital portfolio at FedEx. “By combining our robust logistics network with an AI-powered, post-purchase experience, we are delivering a seamless solution for deliveries, returns, and customer communications. This approach turns the post-purchase stage from a routine step into a powerful driver of trust, efficiency, and growth.”

The annual 2026 FedEx Returns Survey found that two-in-three (67%) consumers say a retailer’s return policy at least sometimes impacts their purchases. Consumers increasingly expect simple, convenient return options—such as no-box, no-label or QR code returns through FedEx Easy Returns—while merchants require flexible solutions, including email labels and branded workflows across FedEx and partner networks. With this new digital suite, businesses can meet consumer expectations while maintaining full control of branding and policies.

ParcelLab also found that returns have become a revenue-retention opportunity, with intelligent exchanges and personalized return experiences driving three times more repeat purchases, 60% higher average order value, and 17% fewer “Where is My Return” (WISMR) inquiries. These tracking and returns experiences are fully branded and managed within the merchant’s own digital environment, giving brands direct control over policies, messaging, and customer interactions.

Furthermore, AI-powered tools are also gaining more attention with business shippers. The FedEx Returns Survey revealed that 37% of business shippers currently use AI tools for returns, with 51% planning future adoption. Users report that the returns AI capabilities have delivered up to 85% forecasting accuracy and 40% improved return prediction, enabling merchants to anticipate issues before customers reach out. Proactive mitigation of delivery and returns problems can help businesses reduce support costs, protect margins, and strengthen brand loyalty. Intelligent post-purchase engagement, including product recommendations and targeted messaging, has also been shown to deliver incremental revenue uplift by increasing re-engagement and repeat purchasing.

Both FedEx Tracking+ and FedEx Returns+ are fully white-labeled digital tools, enabling brands to manage tracking and returns as an extension of their own experience rather than redirecting customers to third-party pages. The AI-powered solutions are now available to U.S. customers. Customers interested in exploring either or both of these new offerings can learn more here.

