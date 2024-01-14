FedEx Announces First-Of-Its-Kind Data-Driven Commerce Platform

New digital platform, called fdx, will offer end-to-end e-commerce solutions

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–FedEx Corp. (NYSE: FDX) today announced fdx, the first data-driven commerce platform that connects the entire customer journey — making it easier for companies to grow demand, increase conversion, optimize fulfillment, and streamline returns. FedEx is the only logistics company to connect the entire customer journey by offering end-to-end e-commerce solutions for businesses of all sizes – all in one platform.









“FedEx is transforming into a digitally-led business powered by our extensive physical transportation network, leveraging our scale and insights from moving 15 million packages per day,” said FedEx Corp. President and CEO Raj Subramaniam, who announced the new platform today at the National Retail Federation’s Big Show. “Through fdx, we will enhance our longstanding relationships with merchants of all sizes to help them optimize and grow their businesses through digital intelligence.”

By providing data and insights that improve visibility and connected capabilities across the customer journey, fdx will help merchants make more strategic logistics decisions from point of demand to delivery and returns.

The official launch of the platform is planned for fall 2024. The fdx platform is currently available as a private preview [upon request] and businesses interested in learning more can sign up here. From January 14 through January 16, NRF 2024: Retail’s Big Show attendees can also visit booth #3674, which will feature an fdx preview.

The platform brings together existing and new FedEx capabilities for customers. The following digital capabilities are available today to help merchants:

Grow consumer demand. Connect with high-value customers through the ShopRunner® member network.

Connect with high-value customers through the ShopRunner® member network. Increase conversion. Share estimated delivery dates and time window updates throughout the shopping experience – on product pages, in cart, and at checkout to increase delivery transparency and encourage conversion.

Share estimated delivery dates and time window updates throughout the shopping experience – on product pages, in cart, and at checkout to increase delivery transparency and encourage conversion. Improve visibility and control of shipments. See shipments in near real time to make informed decisions and manage risk through FedEx Surround®.

See shipments in near real time to make informed decisions and manage risk through FedEx Surround®. Understand carbon emissions impact. Access detailed carbon emissions data through FedEx® Sustainability Insights to help make more sustainable supply chain decisions.

Access detailed carbon emissions data through FedEx® Sustainability Insights to help make more sustainable supply chain decisions. Streamline returns. Streamline, configure, and manage digital front-end return experiences, data exchange, and physical transportation for returns in one platform.

Additional digital capabilities that will be part of the fdx launch this fall:

Optimize order fulfillment. Integrate real-time FedEx network insights into order management systems. This will help surface optimal shipping routes and speeds for more efficient, cost-effective deliveries.

Integrate real-time FedEx network insights into order management systems. This will help surface optimal shipping routes and speeds for more efficient, cost-effective deliveries. Create a custom post-purchase experience. Match brand standards from order tracking to returns. This capability will provide transparency with delivery dates and accurate shipment updates.

