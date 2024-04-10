Home Business Wire Federman & Sherwood Investigates Trustpoint Rehabilitation Hospital of Lubbock for Data Breach
Business Wire

Federman & Sherwood Investigates Trustpoint Rehabilitation Hospital of Lubbock for Data Breach

di Business Wire

OKLAHOMA CITY–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#FedermanSherwood–The law firm of Federman & Sherwood has initiated an investigation into Trustpoint Rehabilitation Hospital of Lubbock with respect to their recent data breach. Recently, Trustpoint Rehabilitation Hospital of Lubbock discovered that it had experienced a data breach in which personal identifiable information and protected health information may have been accessed and acquired. Through its investigation, Trustpoint Rehabilitation Hospital of Lubbock determined that an unauthorized party may have accessed this sensitive information between January 16, 2024, and February 4, 2024. On March 29, 2024, Trustpoint Rehabilitation Hospital of Lubbock began notifying individuals whose information may have been impacted. The following information may have been accessed: individuals’ name, Social Security number, driver’s license information, address, date of birth, medical information and health information.

If you wish to discuss this action, obtain further information, and/or participate in this litigation, please contact Tiffany Peintner either by email at trp@federmanlaw.com or visit our firm’s website www.federmanlaw.com:

Contacts

Tiffany Peintner

FEDERMAN & SHERWOOD

trp@federmanlaw.com

Articoli correlati

Lattice to Deliver Advanced Motion Control Solution

Business Wire Business Wire -
‒ Intelligent motion control solution combines low power Lattice FPGAs with ADI’s industrial ethernet connectivity to improve system efficiency...
Continua a leggere

Performant Financial Corporation Acquires Artificial Intelligence Technology in Support of Its Scale Initatives

Business Wire Business Wire -
PLANTATION, Fla.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Performant Financial Corporation (Nasdaq: PFMT) (Performant), primarily operating as Performant Healthcare Solutions, a leading provider of technology-enabled...
Continua a leggere

Porch Group Announces Inspection Product Enhancements and Price Increases

Business Wire Business Wire -
SEATTLE--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Porch Group, Inc. (“Porch” or “the Company”) (NASDAQ: PRCH), a homeowners insurance and vertical software platform, today announced...
Continua a leggere
Se questo articolo ti è piaciuto e vuoi rimanere sempre informato sulle novità tecnologiche
iscriviti alla newsletter
© New Business Media Srl - Via Eritrea 21, 20157 Milano - Codice fiscale, Partita IVA e Iscrizione al Registro delle imprese di Milano: 08449540965.
Testata giornalistica registrata presso il Tribunale di Milano, nº 13602 del 15/12/2020.
css.php