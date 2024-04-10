Federman & Sherwood Investigates Trustpoint Rehabilitation Hospital of Lubbock for Data Breach

OKLAHOMA CITY–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#FedermanSherwood–The law firm of Federman & Sherwood has initiated an investigation into Trustpoint Rehabilitation Hospital of Lubbock with respect to their recent data breach. Recently, Trustpoint Rehabilitation Hospital of Lubbock discovered that it had experienced a data breach in which personal identifiable information and protected health information may have been accessed and acquired. Through its investigation, Trustpoint Rehabilitation Hospital of Lubbock determined that an unauthorized party may have accessed this sensitive information between January 16, 2024, and February 4, 2024. On March 29, 2024, Trustpoint Rehabilitation Hospital of Lubbock began notifying individuals whose information may have been impacted. The following information may have been accessed: individuals’ name, Social Security number, driver’s license information, address, date of birth, medical information and health information.

If you wish to discuss this action, obtain further information, and/or participate in this litigation, please contact Tiffany Peintner either by email at trp@federmanlaw.com or visit our firm’s website www.federmanlaw.com:

Tiffany Peintner



FEDERMAN & SHERWOOD



trp@federmanlaw.com