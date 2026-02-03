February at Full Scale: NEP Group Partners With Broadcasters To Deliver Two Major Global Sporting Events Alongside a Packed Schedule of Daily Live Coverage Worldwide

This month, NEP’s full range of media services and software solutions are on the world stage powering major productions from northern Italy to Super Bowl LX and beyond.

PITTSBURGH--(BUSINESS WIRE)--February is one of the most ambitious months on the global sports production calendar, starting with two major international sporting events taking place simultaneously, along other flagship productions. NEP Group, the world’s leading media services provider for live sports and entertainment, announced that it is deploying one of its largest-ever combinations of broadcast technology and engineering personnel to support customers in bringing these events to life for global audiences.

Behind two of the world’s most-watched global productions

Beginning in northern Italy and Stamford, Conn., NEP will support customers with a full range of media services including outside broadcast (OB) trucks and production facilities, dynamic workflows powered by NEP’s software-driven solutions, flypacks, specialty capture solutions, and a global team totaling more than 350 engineers and support staff.

At the same time, NEP will power America’s most-watched annual broadcast, Super Bowl LX in Santa Clara, Calif. on Feb. 8, delivering one of the industry’s largest and most dynamic IP broadcast compounds, enabled by NEP’s TFC broadcast orchestration platform.

Onsite, NEP will have 15 mobile units totaling 29 individual broadcast trailers. In addition to the traditional broadcast cameras capturing the action on the field, NEP’s Specialty Capture division will supply more than 60 specialty camera systems including robotic, high-frame rate, specialized POV and RF cameras.

For Super Bowl LX, NEP will support 14 different customers producing live content spanning more than seven venues and locations across California, from the San Francisco Bay Area to Los Angeles.

End-to-end solutions for everyday live coverage

All of this will happen as NEP delivers regularly scheduled daily live coverage worldwide for a multitude of productions, ranging from regional sports broadcasts and studio shows to league coverage and live events essential to broadcasters, streamers, rightsholders, leagues and their fans.

In February, NEP’s project count will surpass 500 globally, and in the Americas region alone, NEP will support more than 160 productions and deploy more than 50 mobile units across the U.S.

“The scale of what we are providing in the month of February—not only in the U.S., but globally—is remarkable,” said Mike Werteen, President of NEP Americas & Global Chief Commercial Officer for NEP. “I hesitate to say February will be an all-time record for NEP, because we’ve been around for 40 years and experienced other incredible periods of activity, but this month is as ambitious as I can remember.

“While February’s headline events will capture the most attention, our success is driven by the hundreds of shows we deliver week in and week out across our portfolio. From national onsite productions to REMI workflows and regional broadcasts, these shows form the backbone of our business. It’s where we prove ourselves every day—earning trust and building long-term partnerships with our customers.”

In February, NEP will deliver the NBA All-Star Game and All-Star Weekend productions, the NFL Combine, the Daytona 500, AMA Supercross, the WWE, UFC, the PGA TOUR, the National Rugby League (NRL), the start of the Major League Soccer (MLS) season, and a host of studio productions including Jimmy Kimmel Live! and The Daily Show, among others.

Each event demands large-scale technical deployments and precise coordination across multiple venues, facilities and time zones.

Martin Stewart, NEP Group CEO, said, “The demand from the sports production community is there, and we’re able to meet it because of the breadth and depth of our services, our unmatched scale and investment in global resources that we can draw from, and our talented people who deliver these solutions. This year, NEP is celebrating 40 years of innovation, reliability and excellence, and our ability to support this level of activity speaks to the trust our customers place in NEP, which we’re incredibly grateful for.”

NEP’s full range of global media services

From live event capture and full production services through connectivity, network management, and contribution solutions, to content delivery and distribution, NEP provides a fully integrated, end-to-end portfolio of solutions tailored to deliver productions of every size and scale. This full range of solutions, supported by NEP’s personalized operational support and service, enables clients to rely on a single trusted partner for everything from regional broadcasts to the world’s largest global events.

About NEP Group

NEP is the world’s most trusted media services partner for live sports and entertainment. With a global network of experts, cutting-edge technology, and an expansive portfolio of customer-driven, innovative solutions, we empower our customers to tell their stories in breakthrough ways. Through operations in 25 countries, our teams have supported thousands of major productions and events on every continent with excellence and reliability. See how we bring content to life at nepgroup.com.

