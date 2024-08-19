Home Business Wire FCC Reauthorizes Globalstar’s HIBLEO-4 Constellation
15-Year license extension ensures continued exclusive operations in the Big LEO Band.

COVINGTON, La.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Globalstar, Inc. (NYSE American: GSAT), the next-generation mobile satellite and communications services provider, today announced that the United States Federal Communications Commission (“FCC” or “the Commission”) has issued an order granting Globalstar’s application to extend the term of its senior HIBLEO-4 authorization by an additional 15 years and operate up to 26 replacement satellites.


The Commission’s reauthorization enables Globalstar, with over two decades of providing mobile satellite services globally, to continue to invest in, operate, and innovate satellite and communications solutions. Significantly, the Commission has reaffirmed its prior decisions regarding Globalstar’s exclusive operations in its licensed portion of the Big LEO Band.

The Commission stated in its order, “This modification grant will enable Globalstar to continue to provide a variety of essential voice and data communications services to consumers, including safety-of-life services, through its global satellite network.”

“Globalstar appreciates the time and resources devoted by the Commission and its dedicated staff to consider and complete our application in such a timely manner. The satellite refresh program is expected to result in improved performance and coverage for Globalstar’s mobile satellite services, including Direct to Device satellite connections, around the world. Achieving this milestone is imperative to Globalstar to enable us to complete our mission of providing critical mobile satellite connectivity and lifesaving technology worldwide,” said Dr. Paul E. Jacobs, CEO of Globalstar. “The company is well positioned to meet the commercial demand for our products and services.”

About Globalstar, Inc.

Globalstar empowers its customers to connect, transmit, and communicate in smarter ways – easily, quickly, securely, and affordably – offering reliable satellite and terrestrial connectivity services as an international telecom infrastructure provider. The Company’s LEO satellite constellation ensures secure data transmission for connecting and protecting assets, transmitting critical operational data, and saving lives for consumers, businesses, and government agencies across the globe. Globalstar’s terrestrial spectrum, Band 53, and its 5G variant, n53, offers carriers, cable companies, and system integrators a versatile, fully licensed channel for private networks with a growing ecosystem to improve customer wireless connectivity, while Globalstar’s XCOM RAN product offers significant capacity gains in dense wireless deployments. In addition to SPOT GPS messengers, Globalstar offers next-generation IoT hardware and software products for efficiently tracking and monitoring assets, processing smart data at the edge, and managing analytics with cloud-based telematics solutions to drive safety, productivity, and profitability.

