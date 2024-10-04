FBFK Law Closes Acquisition Deal: IP Supplier Aragio Solutions Acquired by Faraday Technology

DALLAS–(BUSINESS WIRE)–After months of negotiation, Dallas-based FBFK Law announced the official acquisition of client, IP Supplier Aragio Solutions, by Fabless ASIC services and IP provider Faraday Technology. The deal team, led by Michael Walenciak, closed for $20 million and structurally allows for Aragio Solutions’ existing leadership to autonomously run the company.





According to Michael, Taiwan-based Faraday Technology purchased Aragio Solutions through a wholly owned subsidiary, Sheng Bang Investment Corporation, to strategically respond to Faraday’s long-term operating needs and increased competition in the IP space.

Dallas-based Aragio Solutions, an innovative provider of semiconductor design IP, offers Faraday a strong foothold with silicon proven IP at multiple foundries including GF, UMC, TSMC, and Samsung.

“Structuring this transaction required a balance between Faraday’s global strategic objectives and Aragio’s need to maintain operational independence. Navigating those priorities was key to ensuring a seamless transition without disrupting the core business,” added Michael.

About FBFK

With more than 20 years of legal expertise and success across Texas and the U.S., Dallas-based FBFK is an entrepreneurial-minded, full-service business law firm with offices in Plano, Houston and Austin, Texas, as well as in Orange County, Calif. Driven by a commitment to creating lasting client relationships grounded in high-quality representation and client service, FBFK represents clients nationwide in 40 practice areas related to business structures and transactions, intellectual property protection and dispute resolution. www.fbfk.law.

