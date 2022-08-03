Fathom Sets Highest Industry Automation Rate With 96% Live Coding Automation For Emergency Departments

The Fathom platform delivers the trifecta of coding automation – the industry’s best speed, cost, and quality.

SAN FRANCISCO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Fathom, the leader in AI medical coding automation, announced it is delivering the industry’s highest automation rates based on results at hundreds of clients across the country. The company’s medical coding automation platform is the first to achieve >95% live coding for emergency department encounters. With support for over 1,000 emergency departments nationwide, some emergency facilities using Fathom see automation rates as high as 96%. This automation performance is 2-3x higher than any other automation vendor and leads to unparalleled savings. In addition, the company announced that its system delivers on average for clients a 96.8% accuracy rate and 1.22% increase in RVU capture for E&M codes as evaluated by client auditors.

“This milestone is a significant achievement for Fathom, but more important for the healthcare community as it faces unprecedented staffing challenges,” said Andrew Lockhart, Fathom CEO. “This level of coding automation allows us to deliver significantly higher accuracy, immediate cost savings, and ultimately, faster reimbursements for our clients compared to any RCM vendor or technology provider. Essentially, the Fathom platform is the only automated coding solution that can autonomously code nearly every emergency department chart and generate the scale needed to provide an organization with unprecedented financial performance improvement.”

Health systems, urgent care centers, physician groups, and revenue cycle professionals are experiencing unforeseen challenges in Revenue Cycle Management (RCM) due to staffing shortages, complex and changing code sets, and new regulations. These challenges often result in staffing shortages, high costs, and denials, which can go undisputed without trained coders.

The Fathom platform is the most powerful and scalable way to provide coding support to RCM professionals. The platform helps lower costs, remove inefficiencies, shorten the billing cycle payment, and reduce denials. And it frees coding experts to focus on complex challenges and successfully resolve disputes.

About Fathom

Fathom, headquartered in San Francisco, CA, is the nation’s leading medical coding automation platform, an AI solution that fuses the best of deep learning and Natural Language Processing (NLP) to automate medical coding with unprecedented accuracy and efficiency. Fathom supports some of the largest healthcare revenue cycle operations in the United States that account for nearly 60M patient encounters annually. Fathom provides the highest automation rates and the broadest specialty coverage to help clients increase speed and accuracy while reducing costs.

The company is backed by world-class investors, including Tarsadia, 8VC, Founders Fund, and Stanford. For more information, visit fathomhealth.com, or follow the company on LinkedIn.

