Fastweb Deploys Netcracker Revenue Management for its Enterprise and Wholesale Divisions

Leading Italian Telecommunications Operator Will Leverage Advanced Rating and Billing to Manage Rapid Growth and Support Advanced Service Offerings

WALTHAM, Mass.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Netcracker Technology announced today that Fastweb, a major Italian telecommunications operator and part of the Swisscom Group, will upgrade to Netcracker Revenue Management as part of a partnership extension. The operator will run Netcracker’s rating and billing functionality on AWS for its business and wholesale operations.

The next-generation revenue management platform will allow Fastweb to personalize service offerings, support dynamic pricing and charging capabilities and bring convergent billing capabilities that support multiple lines of business on a single platform. By taking advantage of a SaaS delivery model, Fastweb will be able to automate billing cycles and support a growing customer base with more flexibility and efficiency.

“Running our rating and billing systems on our platform offers us an unprecedented opportunity to tap into a carrier-grade solution so we can focus on delivering innovative digital services to our customers,” said Walter Renna, Chief Product Officer at Fastweb. “By continuing to work with Netcracker and utilizing its cloud-based solutions, we are confident we will be able to provide our customers with a superior experience.”

“Fastweb has always been ahead of the curve, so it’s no surprise it is continuing to bring new thinking and approaches to the market and always providing innovative solutions to its customers,” said Benedetto Spaziani, GM at Netcracker. “We are excited to continue down this path with Fastweb and contribute to its future success.”

About Netcracker Technology

Netcracker Technology, a wholly owned subsidiary of NEC Corporation, offers mission-critical digital transformation solutions to service providers around the globe. Our comprehensive portfolio of software solutions and professional services enables large-scale digital transformations, unlocking the opportunities of the cloud, virtualization and the changing mobile ecosystem. With an unbroken service delivery track record of more than 25 years, our unique combination of technology, people and expertise helps companies transform their networks and enable better experiences for their customers.



For more information, visit www.netcracker.com.

About Fastweb

With 2.7 million wireline and 2.9 million mobile customers, Fastweb is one of Italy’s leading telecommunications operators. The company promotes the digital transformation of the society to build an increasingly connected, inclusive and eco sustainable future. Since its establishment in 1999, the company has focused on innovation and network infrastructure to guarantee the highest quality in the provision of ultra-broadband services and to promote the digitalization of citizens and the country. To help everyone build their future with confidence, the company continuously invests in high-performance Gigabit-speed networks and innovative services, encourages the widest possible development of digital skills among the population, promotes an inclusive culture, is committed to the growth of talents, and supports the fight against climate change. Since 2015, the company has acquired 100% of its energy from renewable sources and has set ambitious emission reduction targets in 2020 endorsed by Science Based Target initiatives. Already Carbon Neutral for direct emissions and for those deriving from the provision of service to its customers, Fastweb has set the ambitious goal of becoming completely Carbon Neutral by 2025. Awarded second place in the Europe’s Climate Leaders 2021 ranking of the Financial Times, Fastweb has received the “EE” (Strong) sustainability rating from Standard Ethics. Fastweb has become a Benefit company since January 2022.

