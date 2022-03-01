Home Business Wire Fastly to Present at the Morgan Stanley Technology, Media, and Telecom Conference
SAN FRANCISCO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Fastly, Inc. (NYSE: FSLY), the world’s fastest global edge cloud network provider, today announced that Chief Executive Officer Joshua Bixby is scheduled to participate in a fireside chat at the Morgan Stanley Technology, Media, and Telecom Conference at The Palace Hotel in San Francisco, CA, on March 7, 2022, at 1:50 p.m. PT / 4:50 p.m. ET.

A live webcast of the fireside chat will be available on Fastly’s Investor Relations website at https://investors.fastly.com.

About Fastly

Fastly is upgrading the internet experience to give people and organizations more control, faster content, and more dynamic applications. By combining the world’s fastest global edge cloud network with powerful software, Fastly helps customers develop, deliver, and secure modern distributed applications and compelling digital experiences. Fastly’s customers include many of the world’s most prominent companies, including Pinterest, The New York Times, and GitHub. For more information on our mission and products, visit https://www.fastly.com/.

