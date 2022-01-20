Home Business Wire Fastly to Announce Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2021 Financial Results
SAN FRANCISCO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Fastly, Inc. (NYSE: FSLY), the world’s fastest global edge cloud network provider, will release financial results for the fourth quarter and full year 2021 after market close on Wednesday, February 16, 2022. Fastly will host an investor conference call that day to discuss its results at 2:00 p.m. PT / 5:00 p.m. ET.

Date:

Wednesday, February 16, 2022

Time:

2:00 p.m. PT / 5:00 p.m. ET

Webcast:

https://investors.fastly.com

Dial-in:

888-330-2022 (US/CA) or 646-960-0690 (Intl.)

Conf. ID#:

7543239

Please dial in at least 10 minutes prior to the 2:00 p.m. PT start time. A live webcast of the call will be available at https://investors.fastly.com where listeners may log on to the event by selecting the webcast link under the “Quarterly Results” section.

A telephone replay of the conference call will be available at approximately 5:00 p.m. PT, February 16 through March 8, 2022 by dialing 800-770-2030 or 647-362-9199 and entering the passcode 7543239.

About Fastly

Fastly is upgrading the internet experience to give people and organizations more control, faster content, and more dynamic applications. By combining the world’s fastest global edge cloud network with powerful software, Fastly helps customers develop, deliver, and secure modern distributed applications and compelling digital experiences. Fastly’s customers include many of the world’s most prominent companies, including Pinterest, The New York Times, and GitHub. For more information on our mission and products, visit https://www.fastly.com/.

Source: Fastly, Inc.

Contacts

Investor Contact:

ir@fastly.com

Media Contact:

press@fastly.com

