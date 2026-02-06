Fastly, Inc. Reports Inducement Award Under Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4)

SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Fastly, Inc. (Nasdaq: FSLY) (“Fastly” or the “Company”), a leader in global edge cloud platforms, announced that on February 4, 2026, the Compensation Committee of Fastly’s Board of Directors approved the grant of a time-based inducement restricted stock unit award (“RSUs”) covering 282,131 shares of Fastly Class A common stock to a newly hired employee.

The RSU award was granted under Fastly’s 2025 Employment Inducement Incentive Plan, which provides for the granting of equity awards to new employees of Fastly. The RSUs will vest over a four-year period: 25% of the RSUs will vest on January 15, 2027, and 6.25% of the RSUs will vest on each quarterly anniversary thereafter, such that the RSU award will be fully vested on January 15, 2030, subject to the employee’s continued service. The RSU award was granted as an inducement material to the employee entering into employment with Fastly, in accordance with Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4).

About Fastly, Inc.

Fastly’s powerful and programmable edge cloud platform helps the world’s top brands deliver online experiences that are fast, safe, and engaging through edge compute, delivery, security, and observability offerings that improve site performance, enhance security, and empower innovation at global scale. Compared to other providers, Fastly’s powerful, high-performance, and modern platform architecture empowers developers to deliver secure websites and apps with rapid time-to-market and demonstrated, industry-leading cost savings. Organizations around the world trust Fastly to help them upgrade the internet experience, including Reddit, Universal Music Group, and SeatGeek.

