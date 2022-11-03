Fastly Announces Third Quarter 2022 Financial Results

- Record quarterly revenue exceeded high-end of quarterly guidance range and grew 25% annually compared to prior quarter
- GAAP gross margin grew 370 bps sequentially; non-GAAP gross margin grew 320 basis points sequentially
- Average enterprise customer spend grew 4% sequentially
SAN FRANCISCO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Fastly, Inc. (NYSE: FSLY), the world’s fastest edge cloud platform, today announced financial results for its third quarter ended September 30, 2022.
“We are pleased to announce another record quarter, continuing our revenue momentum into 2022 and exceeding the top end of our guidance range while improving our gross margin significantly,” said Todd Nightingale, CEO of Fastly.
“I’m excited that Fastly’s platform and differentiated products are driving both amazing new customer acquisition and increased existing customer usage,” continued Nightingale. “Our portfolio expansion strategy is working and we will be focusing our efforts on accelerating our cross-selling motion to drive growth into 2023.”
|(1)Includes stock-based compensation expense as follows:
|
Three months ended
|
|
Nine months ended
|
|
2022
|
|
|
|
2021
|
|
|
|
2022
|
|
|
|
2021
|
|Cost of revenue
|
$
|
2,978
|
|
$
|
1,897
|
|
$
|
9,112
|
|
$
|
4,911
|
|Research and development
|
|
14,488
|
|
|
14,752
|
|
|
46,966
|
|
|
31,344
|
|Sales and marketing
|
|
10,920
|
|
|
9,121
|
|
|
31,198
|
|
|
19,760
|
|General and administrative
|
|
10,992
|
|
|
10,866
|
|
|
27,102
|
|
|
44,885
|
|Total
|
$
|
39,378
|
|
$
|
36,636
|
|
$
|
114,378
|
|
$
|
100,900
|
|Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Financial Measures
|(in thousands, unaudited)
|
Three months ended
|
|
Nine months ended
|
|
2022
|
|
|
|
2021
|
|
|
|
2022
|
|
|
|
2021
|
|Gross Profit
|GAAP gross profit
|
$
|
52,679
|
|
$
|
45,491
|
|
$
|
147,198
|
|
$
|
137,555
|
|Stock-based compensation
|
|
2,978
|
|
|
1,897
|
|
|
9,112
|
|
|
4,911
|
|Amortization of acquired intangible assets
|
|
2,475
|
|
|
2,475
|
|
|
7,425
|
|
|
7,425
|
|Non-GAAP gross profit
|
$
|
58,132
|
|
$
|
49,863
|
|
$
|
163,735
|
|
$
|
149,891
|
|GAAP gross margin
|
|
48.6
|
%
|
|
52.4
|
%
|
|
47.0
|
%
|
|
53.6
|
%
|Non-GAAP gross margin
|
|
53.6
|
%
|
|
57.5
|
%
|
|
52.2
|
%
|
|
58.4
|
%
|Research and development
|GAAP research and development
|
$
|
38,957
|
|
$
|
32,528
|
|
$
|
118,111
|
|
$
|
91,862
|
|Stock-based compensation
|
|
(14,488
|
)
|
|
(14,752
|
)
|
|
(46,966
|
)
|
|
(31,344
|
)
|Non-GAAP research and development
|
$
|
24,469
|
|
$
|
17,776
|
|
$
|
71,145
|
|
$
|
60,518
|
|Sales and marketing
|GAAP sales and marketing
|
$
|
47,006
|
|
$
|
39,288
|
|
$
|
135,246
|
|
$
|
110,494
|
|Stock-based compensation
|
|
(10,920
|
)
|
|
(9,121
|
)
|
|
(31,198
|
)
|
|
(19,760
|
)
|Amortization of acquired intangible assets
|
|
(2,897
|
)
|
|
(2,709
|
)
|
|
(8,316
|
)
|
|
(8,234
|
)
|Non-GAAP sales and marketing
|
$
|
33,189
|
|
$
|
27,458
|
|
$
|
95,732
|
|
$
|
82,500
|
|General and administrative
|GAAP general and administrative
|
$
|
32,481
|
|
$
|
28,609
|
|
$
|
91,578
|
|
$
|
97,564
|
|Stock-based compensation
|
|
(7,959
|
)
|
|
(10,866
|
)
|
|
(24,069
|
)
|
|
(44,885
|
)
|Executive transition costs
|
|
(4,207
|
)
|
|
—
|
|
|
(4,207
|
)
|
|
—
|
|Acquisition-related expenses
|
|
—
|
|
|
(179
|
)
|
|
(1,970
|
)
|
|
(2,406
|
)
|Non-GAAP general and administrative
|
$
|
20,315
|
|
$
|
17,564
|
|
$
|
61,332
|
|
$
|
50,273
|
|Operating loss
|GAAP operating loss
|
$
|
(65,765
|
)
|
$
|
(54,934
|
)
|
$
|
(197,737
|
)
|
$
|
(162,365
|
)
|Stock-based compensation
|
|
36,345
|
|
|
36,636
|
|
|
111,345
|
|
|
100,900
|
|Executive transition costs
|
|
4,207
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
4,207
|
|
|
—
|
|Amortization of acquired intangible assets
|
|
5,372
|
|
|
5,184
|
|
|
15,741
|
|
|
15,659
|
|Acquisition-related expenses
|
|
—
|
|
|
179
|
|
|
1,970
|
|
|
2,406
|
|Non-GAAP operating loss
|
$
|
(19,841
|
)
|
$
|
(12,935
|
)
|
$
|
(64,474
|
)
|
$
|
(43,400
|
)
|Net loss
|GAAP net loss
|
$
|
(63,420
|
)
|
$
|
(56,198
|
)
|
$
|
(144,121
|
)
|
$
|
(165,176
|
)
|Stock-based compensation
|
|
36,345
|
|
|
36,636
|
|
|
111,345
|
|
|
100,900
|
|Executive transition costs
|
|
4,207
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
4,207
|
|
|
—
|
|Amortization of acquired intangible assets
|
|
5,372
|
|
|
5,184
|
|
|
15,741
|
|
|
15,659
|
|Acquisition-related expenses
|
|
—
|
|
|
179
|
|
|
1,970
|
|
|
2,406
|
|Net gain on extinguishment of debt
|
|
—
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
(54,391
|
)
|
|
—
|
|Amortization of debt discount and issuance costs
|
|
714
|
|
|
967
|
|
|
2,453
|
|
|
1,960
|
|Non-GAAP loss
|
$
|
(16,782
|
)
|
$
|
(13,232
|
)
|
$
|
(62,796
|
)
|
$
|
(44,251
|
)
|Non-GAAP net loss per common share—basic and diluted
|
$
|
(0.14
|
)
|
$
|
(0.11
|
)
|
$
|
(0.52
|
)
|
$
|
(0.38
|
)
|Weighted average basic and diluted common shares
|
|
122,339
|
|
|
116,475
|
|
|
121,094
|
|
|
115,320
|
|
Three months ended
|
|
Nine months ended
|
|
2022
|
|
|
|
2021
|
|
|
|
2022
|
|
|
|
2021
|
|Adjusted EBITDA
|GAAP net loss
|
$
|
(63,420
|
)
|
$
|
(56,198
|
)
|
$
|
(144,121
|
)
|
$
|
(165,176
|
)
|Stock-based compensation
|
|
36,345
|
|
|
36,636
|
|
|
111,345
|
|
|
100,900
|
|Executive transition costs
|
|
4,207
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
4,207
|
|
|
—
|
|Depreciation and other amortization
|
|
10,786
|
|
|
7,489
|
|
|
31,621
|
|
|
20,980
|
|Amortization of acquired intangible assets
|
|
5,372
|
|
|
5,184
|
|
|
15,741
|
|
|
15,659
|
|Acquisition-related expenses
|
|
—
|
|
|
179
|
|
|
1,970
|
|
|
2,406
|
|Interest income
|
|
(1,967
|
)
|
|
(280
|
)
|
|
(4,150
|
)
|
|
(730
|
)
|Interest expense
|
|
667
|
|
|
588
|
|
|
2,080
|
|
|
1,692
|
|Amortization of debt discount and issuance costs
|
|
714
|
|
|
967
|
|
|
2,453
|
|
|
1,960
|
|Net gain on extinguishment of debt
|
|
—
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
(54,391
|
)
|
|
—
|
|Other expense (income)
|
|
(1,877
|
)
|
|
(41
|
)
|
|
75
|
|
|
(155
|
)
|Income tax expense (benefit)
|
|
118
|
|
|
30
|
|
|
317
|
|
|
44
|
|Adjusted EBITDA
|
$
|
(9,055
|
)
|
$
|
(5,446
|
)
|
$
|
(32,853
|
)
|
$
|
(22,420
|
)
|Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets
|(in thousands)
|As of
September 30, 2022
|As of
December 31, 2021
|(unaudited)
|(audited)
|ASSETS
|Current assets:
|Cash and cash equivalents
|
$
|
87,897
|
|
$
|
166,068
|
|Marketable securities, current
|
|
445,048
|
|
|
361,795
|
|Accounts receivable, net of allowance for credit losses
|
|
72,914
|
|
|
64,625
|
|Prepaid expenses and other current assets
|
|
31,321
|
|
|
32,160
|
|Total current assets
|
|
637,180
|
|
|
624,648
|
|Property and equipment, net
|
|
179,080
|
|
|
166,961
|
|Operating lease right-of-use assets, net
|
|
72,374
|
|
|
69,631
|
|Goodwill
|
|
670,158
|
|
|
636,805
|
|Intangible assets, net
|
|
88,482
|
|
|
102,596
|
|Marketable securities, non-current
|
|
186,066
|
|
|
528,911
|
|Other assets
|
|
73,258
|
|
|
29,468
|
|Total assets
|
$
|
1,906,598
|
|
$
|
2,159,020
|
|LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY
|Current liabilities:
|Accounts payable
|
$
|
8,265
|
|
$
|
9,257
|
|Accrued expenses
|
|
54,186
|
|
|
36,112
|
|Finance lease liabilities, current
|
|
27,807
|
|
|
21,125
|
|Operating lease liabilities, current
|
|
20,919
|
|
|
20,271
|
|Other current liabilities
|
|
33,422
|
|
|
45,107
|
|Total current liabilities
|
|
144,599
|
|
|
131,872
|
|Long-term debt
|
|
704,042
|
|
|
933,205
|
|Finance lease liabilities, noncurrent
|
|
21,027
|
|
|
22,293
|
|Operating lease liabilities, noncurrent
|
|
62,750
|
|
|
55,114
|
|Other long-term liabilities
|
|
7,201
|
|
|
2,583
|
|Total liabilities
|
|
939,619
|
|
|
1,145,067
|
|Stockholders’ equity:
|Class A common stock
|
|
2
|
|
|
2
|
|Additional paid-in capital
|
|
1,634,666
|
|
|
1,527,468
|
|Accumulated other comprehensive loss
|
|
(12,678
|
)
|
|
(2,627
|
)
|Accumulated deficit
|
|
(655,011
|
)
|
|
(510,890
|
)
|Total stockholders’ equity
|
|
966,979
|
|
|
1,013,953
|
|Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity
|
$
|
1,906,598
|
|
$
|
2,159,020
|
