Fastly Announces Third Quarter 2022 Financial Results

Record quarterly revenue exceeded high-end of quarterly guidance range and grew 25% annually compared to prior quarter

GAAP gross margin grew 370 bps sequentially; non-GAAP gross margin grew 320 basis points sequentially

Average enterprise customer spend grew 4% sequentially

SAN FRANCISCO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Fastly, Inc. (NYSE: FSLY), the world’s fastest edge cloud platform, today announced financial results for its third quarter ended September 30, 2022.

“ We are pleased to announce another record quarter, continuing our revenue momentum into 2022 and exceeding the top end of our guidance range while improving our gross margin significantly,” said Todd Nightingale, CEO of Fastly.

“ I’m excited that Fastly’s platform and differentiated products are driving both amazing new customer acquisition and increased existing customer usage,” continued Nightingale. “ Our portfolio expansion strategy is working and we will be focusing our efforts on accelerating our cross-selling motion to drive growth into 2023.”

Results Summary Three months ended



September 30, Nine months ended



September 30, 2022 2021 2022 2021 Revenue $ 108,504 $ 86,735 $ 313,404 $ 256,613 Gross Margin GAAP gross margin 48.6 % 52.4 % 47.0 % 53.6 % Non-GAAP gross margin 53.6 % 57.5 % 52.2 % 58.4 % Operating loss GAAP operating loss $ (65,765 ) $ (54,934 ) $ (197,737 ) $ (162,365 ) Non-GAAP operating loss $ (19,841 ) $ (12,935 ) $ (64,474 ) $ (43,400 ) Net loss per share GAAP net loss per common share—basic and diluted $ (0.52 ) $ (0.48 ) $ (1.19 ) $ (1.43 ) Non-GAAP net loss per common share—basic and diluted $ (0.14 ) $ (0.11 ) $ (0.52 ) $ (0.38 )

Third Quarter 2022 Financial Summary

Total revenue of $108.5 million, representing 6% sequential growth and 25% year-over-year growth.

GAAP gross margin of 48.6%, compared to 52.4% in the third quarter of 2021. Non-GAAP gross margin of 53.6%, compared to 57.5% in the third quarter of 2021.

GAAP net loss of $63.4 million, compared to $56.2 million in the third quarter of 2021. Non-GAAP net loss of $16.8 million, compared to $13.2 million in the third quarter of 2021.

GAAP net loss per basic and diluted shares of $0.52 compared to $0.48 in the third quarter of 2021. Non-GAAP net loss per basic and diluted shares of $0.14, compared to $0.11 in the third quarter of 2021.

Key Metrics

Trailing 12-month net retention rate (NRR LTM) 1 increased to 118% in the third quarter from 117% in the second quarter 2022.

increased to 118% in the third quarter from 117% in the second quarter 2022. Dollar-Based Net Expansion Rate (DBNER) 2 increased to 122% in the third quarter from 120% in the second quarter 2022.

increased to 122% in the third quarter from 120% in the second quarter 2022. Total customer count of 2,925 in the third quarter, of which 482 were enterprise 3 customers.

customers. Average enterprise customer spend of $759K in the third quarter, up 4% quarter-over-quarter.

For a reconciliation of non-GAAP financial measures to their corresponding GAAP measures, please refer to the reconciliation table at the end of this press release.

Third Quarter Business Highlights

Todd Nightingale joined Fastly as CEO, bringing his experience from Cisco where he led business strategy and development efforts for its multi-billion dollar networking portfolio as Executive VP and GM of Enterprise Networking and Cloud.

Named a Challenger in Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for Web Application and API Protection (WAAP). Along with our recent recognition as the Customers’ Choice for Web Application and API Protection for a fourth consecutive year, this validates Fastly’s first and only unified solution that protects Internet scale in any environment.

Protection (WAAP). Along with our recent recognition as the Customers’ Choice for Web Application and API Protection for a fourth consecutive year, this validates Fastly’s first and only unified solution that protects Internet scale in any environment. Introduced the AWS Lambda agent for the Fastly Next-Gen WAF, further enhancing the ability to deploy Fastly’s Next-Gen WAF in more places and to support serverless and FaaS initiatives with one of the most popular serverless solutions on the market.

Released general availability of a frictionless security solution, GraphQL inspection with Next-Gen WAF, supporting popular GraphQL APIs with GraphQL visibility and protection available right out of the box. Several customers in media streaming, financial services, and ecommerce achieve threat protection on their GraphQL with our turnkey solution.

of a frictionless security solution, GraphQL inspection with Next-Gen WAF, supporting popular GraphQL APIs with GraphQL visibility and protection available right out of the box. Several customers in media streaming, financial services, and ecommerce achieve threat protection on their GraphQL with our turnkey solution. Selected by AWS as VIP Marketing Accelerate Partner to expand sales and distribution of Fastly Next-Gen WAF.

Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2022 Guidance

Q4 2022 Full Year 2022 Total Revenue (millions) $112 – $116 $425 – $429 Non-GAAP Operating Loss (millions) ($18.0) – ($14.0) ($82) – ($78) Non-GAAP Net Loss per share (4)(5) ($0.15) – ($0.11) ($0.67) – ($0.63)

A reconciliation of non-GAAP guidance measures to corresponding GAAP measures is not available on a forward-looking basis without unreasonable effort due to the uncertainty of expenses that may be incurred in the future and cannot be reasonably determined or predicted at this time, although it is important to note that these factors could be material to Fastly’s future GAAP financial results.

Conference Call Information

Fastly will host an investor conference call to discuss its results at 1:30 p.m. PT / 4:30 p.m. ET on Wednesday, November 2, 2022.

Date: Wednesday, November 2, 2022 Time: 1:30 p.m. PT / 4:30 p.m. ET Webcast: https://investors.fastly.com Dial-in: 888-330-2022 (US/CA) or 646-960-0690 (Intl.) Conf. ID#: 7543239

Please dial in at least 10 minutes prior to the 1:30 p.m. PT start time. A live webcast of the call will be available at https://investors.fastly.com where listeners may log on to the event by selecting the webcast link under the “Quarterly Results” section.

A telephone replay of the conference call will be available at approximately 5:00 p.m. PT, November 2 through November 16, 2022 by dialing 800-770-2030 or 647-362-9199 and entering the passcode 7543239.

About Fastly

Fastly’s powerful and programmable edge cloud platform helps the world’s top brands deliver the fastest online experiences possible, while improving site performance, enhancing security, and empowering innovation at global scale. With world-class support that achieves 95%+ average annual customer satisfaction ratings, Fastly’s beloved suite of edge compute, delivery, and security offerings has been recognized as a leader by industry analysts such as IDC, Forrester and Gartner. Compared to legacy providers, Fastly’s powerful and modern network architecture is the fastest on the planet, empowering developers to deliver secure websites and apps at global scale with rapid time-to-market and industry-leading cost savings. Thousands of the world’s most prominent organizations trust Fastly to help them upgrade the internet experience, including Reddit, Pinterest, Stripe, Neiman Marcus, The New York Times, Epic Games, and GitHub. Learn more about Fastly at https://www.fastly.com/, and follow us @fastly.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains “forward-looking” statements that are based on our beliefs and assumptions and on information currently available to us on the date of this press release. Forward-looking statements may involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors that may cause our actual results, performance, or achievements to be materially different from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. These statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding our future financial and operating performance, including our outlook and guidance, the demand for our platform, and our ability to deliver on our long-term strategy. Except as required by law, we assume no obligation to update these forward-looking statements publicly or to update the reasons actual results could differ materially from those anticipated in the forward-looking statements, even if new information becomes available in the future. Important factors that could cause our actual results to differ materially are detailed from time to time in the reports Fastly files with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”), including in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2021. Additional information will also be set forth in our Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the fiscal quarter ended September 30, 2022. Copies of reports filed with the SEC are posted on Fastly’s website and are available from Fastly without charge.

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

To supplement our condensed consolidated financial statements, which are prepared and presented in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States (“GAAP”), the Company uses the following non-GAAP measures of financial performance: non-GAAP gross profit, non-GAAP gross margin, non-GAAP operating loss, non-GAAP net loss, non-GAAP basic and diluted net loss per common share, non-GAAP research and development, non-GAAP sales and marketing, non-GAAP general and administrative, free cash flow and adjusted EBITDA. The presentation of this additional financial information is not intended to be considered in isolation from, as a substitute for, or superior to, the financial information prepared and presented in accordance with GAAP. These non-GAAP measures have limitations in that they do not reflect all of the amounts associated with our results of operations as determined in accordance with GAAP. In addition, these non-GAAP financial measures may be different from the non-GAAP financial measures used by other companies. These non-GAAP measures should only be used to evaluate our results of operations in conjunction with the corresponding GAAP measures. Management compensates for these limitations by reconciling these non-GAAP financial measures to the most comparable GAAP financial measures within our earnings releases.

Non-GAAP gross profit, non-GAAP gross margin, non-GAAP operating loss, non-GAAP net loss and non-GAAP basic and diluted net loss per common share, non-GAAP research and development, non-GAAP sales and marketing, and non-GAAP general and administrative differ from GAAP in that they exclude stock-based compensation expense, amortization of acquired intangible assets, acquisition-related expenses, executive transition costs, net gain on extinguishment of debt and amortization of debt discount and issuance costs.

Adjusted EBITDA: excludes stock-based compensation expense, depreciation and other amortization expenses, amortization of acquired intangible assets, acquisition-related expenses, executive transition costs, interest income, interest expense, including amortization of debt discount and issuance costs, net gain on extinguishment of debt, other income (expense), net, and income taxes.

Acquisition-related Expenses: consists of acquisition-related charges that are not related to ongoing operations. Management considers its operating results without this activity when evaluating its ongoing non-GAAP net loss performance and its adjusted EBITDA performance because these charges may not be reflective of our core business, ongoing operating results, or future outlook.

Amortization of Acquired Intangible Assets: consists of non-cash charges that can be affected by the timing and magnitude of asset purchases and acquisitions. Management considers its operating results without this activity when evaluating its ongoing non-GAAP performance and its adjusted EBITDA performance because these charges are non-cash expenses that can be affected by the timing and magnitude of asset purchases and acquisitions and may not be reflective of our core business, ongoing operating results, or future outlook.

Amortization of Debt Discount and Issuance Costs: consists primarily of amortization expense related to our debt obligations. Management considers its operating results without this activity when evaluating its ongoing non-GAAP net loss performance and its adjusted EBITDA performance because it is not believed by management to be reflective of our core business, ongoing operating results or future outlook. These are included in our total interest expense.

Capital Expenditures: consists of cash used for purchases of property and equipment, net of proceeds from sale of property and equipment, capitalized internal-use software and payments on finance lease obligations, as reflected in our statement of cash flows.

Depreciation and Other Amortization Expense: consists of non-cash charges that can be affected by the timing and magnitude of asset purchases. Management considers its operating results without this activity when evaluating its ongoing adjusted EBITDA performance because these charges are non-cash expenses that can be affected by the timing and magnitude of asset purchases and may not be reflective of our core business, ongoing operating results, or future outlook.

Executive Transition costs: consists of one-time cash and non-cash charges recognized with respect to changes in our executive’s employment status. Management considers its operating results without this activity when evaluating its ongoing non-GAAP net loss performance and its adjusted EBITDA performance because it is not believed by management to be reflective of our core business, ongoing operating results or future outlook.

Free Cash Flow: calculated as net cash used in operating activities less capital expenditures, including any advance payments made related to capital expenditures.

Income Taxes: consists primarily of expenses recognized related to state and foreign income taxes. Management considers its operating results without this activity when evaluating its ongoing adjusted EBITDA performance because it is not believed by management to be reflective of our core business, ongoing operating results or future outlook.

Interest Expense: consists primarily of interest expense related to our debt instruments, including amortization of debt discount and issuance costs. Management considers its operating results without this activity when evaluating its ongoing adjusted EBITDA performance because it is not believed by management to be reflective of our core business, ongoing operating results or future outlook.

Interest Income: consists primarily of interest income related to our marketable securities. Management considers its operating results without this activity when evaluating its ongoing adjusted EBITDA performance because it is not believed by management to be reflective of our core business, ongoing operating results or future outlook.

Net Gain on Debt Extinguishment: relates to net gain on the partial repurchase of our outstanding convertible debt. Management considers its operating results without this activity when evaluating its ongoing non-GAAP net loss performance and its adjusted EBITDA performance because it is not believed by management to be reflective of our core business, ongoing operating results or future outlook.

Other Income (Expense), Net: consists primarily of foreign currency transaction gains and losses. Management considers its operating results without this activity when evaluating its ongoing adjusted EBITDA performance because it is not believed by management to be reflective of our core business, ongoing operating results or future outlook.

Stock-based Compensation Expense: consists of expenses for stock options, restricted stock units, performance awards, restricted stock awards and Employee Stock Purchase Plan (“ESPP”) under our equity incentive plans. Although stock-based compensation is an expense for the Company and is viewed as a form of compensation, management considers its operating results without this activity when evaluating its ongoing non-GAAP net loss performance and its adjusted EBITDA performance, primarily because it is a non-cash expense not believed by management to be reflective of our core business, ongoing operating results, or future outlook. In addition, the value of some stock-based instruments is determined using formulas that incorporate variables, such as market volatility, that are beyond our control.

Management believes these non-GAAP financial measures and adjusted EBITDA serve as useful metrics for our management and investors because they enable a better understanding of the long-term performance of our core business and facilitate comparisons of our operating results over multiple periods and to those of peer companies, and when taken together with the corresponding GAAP financial measures and our reconciliations, enhance investors’ overall understanding of our current financial performance.

Key Metrics

1 We calculate LTM Net Retention Rate by dividing the total customer revenue for the prior twelve-month period (“prior 12-month period”) ending at the beginning of the last twelve-month period (“LTM period”) minus revenue contraction due to billing decreases or customer churn, plus revenue expansion due to billing increases during the LTM period from the same customers by the total prior 12-month period revenue. We believe the LTM Net Retention Rate is supplemental as it removes some of the volatility that is inherent in a usage-based business model.

2 We calculate Dollar-Based Net Expansion Rate by dividing the revenue for a given period from customers who remained customers as of the last day of the given period (the “current” period) by the revenue from the same customers for the same period measured one year prior (the “base” period). The revenue included in the current period excludes revenue from (i) customers that churned after the end of the base period and (ii) new customers that entered into a customer agreement after the end of the base period.

3 Enterprise customers are defined as those spending $100,000 or more in the trailing twelve-month period.

4 Assumes weighted average basic shares outstanding of 123.6 million in Q4 2022 and 121.6 million for the full year 2022.

5 Non-GAAP Net Loss per share is calculated as Non-GAAP Net Loss divided by weighted average basic shares for 2022.

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations (in thousands, except per share amounts, unaudited) Three months ended



September 30, Nine months ended



September 30, 2022 2021 2022 2021 Revenue $ 108,504 $ 86,735 $ 313,404 $ 256,613 Cost of revenue(1) 55,825 41,244 166,206 119,058 Gross profit 52,679 45,491 147,198 137,555 Operating expenses: Research and development(1) 38,957 32,528 118,111 91,862 Sales and marketing(1) 47,006 39,288 135,246 110,494 General and administrative(1) 32,481 28,609 91,578 97,564 Total operating expenses 118,444 100,425 344,935 299,920 Loss from operations (65,765 ) (54,934 ) (197,737 ) (162,365 ) Net gain on extinguishment of debt — — 54,391 — Interest income 1,967 280 4,150 730 Interest expense (1,381 ) (1,555 ) (4,533 ) (3,652 ) Other income (expense) 1,877 41 (75 ) 155 Loss before income taxes (63,302 ) (56,168 ) (143,804 ) (165,132 ) Income tax expense 118 30 317 44 Net loss $ (63,420 ) $ (56,198 ) $ (144,121 ) $ (165,176 ) Net income (loss) per share attributable to common stockholders, basic and diluted $ (0.52 ) $ (0.48 ) $ (1.19 ) $ (1.43 ) Weighted-average shares used in computing net income (loss) per share attributable to common stockholders, basic and diluted 122,339 116,475 121,094 115,320 __________ (1)Includes stock-based compensation expense as follows: Three months ended



September 30, Nine months ended



September 30, 2022 2021 2022 2021 Cost of revenue $ 2,978 $ 1,897 $ 9,112 $ 4,911 Research and development 14,488 14,752 46,966 31,344 Sales and marketing 10,920 9,121 31,198 19,760 General and administrative 10,992 10,866 27,102 44,885 Total $ 39,378 $ 36,636 $ 114,378 $ 100,900

Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Financial Measures (in thousands, unaudited) Three months ended



September 30, Nine months ended



September 30, 2022 2021 2022 2021 Gross Profit GAAP gross profit $ 52,679 $ 45,491 $ 147,198 $ 137,555 Stock-based compensation 2,978 1,897 9,112 4,911 Amortization of acquired intangible assets 2,475 2,475 7,425 7,425 Non-GAAP gross profit $ 58,132 $ 49,863 $ 163,735 $ 149,891 GAAP gross margin 48.6 % 52.4 % 47.0 % 53.6 % Non-GAAP gross margin 53.6 % 57.5 % 52.2 % 58.4 % Research and development GAAP research and development $ 38,957 $ 32,528 $ 118,111 $ 91,862 Stock-based compensation (14,488 ) (14,752 ) (46,966 ) (31,344 ) Non-GAAP research and development $ 24,469 $ 17,776 $ 71,145 $ 60,518 Sales and marketing GAAP sales and marketing $ 47,006 $ 39,288 $ 135,246 $ 110,494 Stock-based compensation (10,920 ) (9,121 ) (31,198 ) (19,760 ) Amortization of acquired intangible assets (2,897 ) (2,709 ) (8,316 ) (8,234 ) Non-GAAP sales and marketing $ 33,189 $ 27,458 $ 95,732 $ 82,500 General and administrative GAAP general and administrative $ 32,481 $ 28,609 $ 91,578 $ 97,564 Stock-based compensation (7,959 ) (10,866 ) (24,069 ) (44,885 ) Executive transition costs (4,207 ) — (4,207 ) — Acquisition-related expenses — (179 ) (1,970 ) (2,406 ) Non-GAAP general and administrative $ 20,315 $ 17,564 $ 61,332 $ 50,273 Operating loss GAAP operating loss $ (65,765 ) $ (54,934 ) $ (197,737 ) $ (162,365 ) Stock-based compensation 36,345 36,636 111,345 100,900 Executive transition costs 4,207 — 4,207 — Amortization of acquired intangible assets 5,372 5,184 15,741 15,659 Acquisition-related expenses — 179 1,970 2,406 Non-GAAP operating loss $ (19,841 ) $ (12,935 ) $ (64,474 ) $ (43,400 ) Net loss GAAP net loss $ (63,420 ) $ (56,198 ) $ (144,121 ) $ (165,176 ) Stock-based compensation 36,345 36,636 111,345 100,900 Executive transition costs 4,207 — 4,207 — Amortization of acquired intangible assets 5,372 5,184 15,741 15,659 Acquisition-related expenses — 179 1,970 2,406 Net gain on extinguishment of debt — — (54,391 ) — Amortization of debt discount and issuance costs 714 967 2,453 1,960 Non-GAAP loss $ (16,782 ) $ (13,232 ) $ (62,796 ) $ (44,251 ) Non-GAAP net loss per common share—basic and diluted $ (0.14 ) $ (0.11 ) $ (0.52 ) $ (0.38 ) Weighted average basic and diluted common shares 122,339 116,475 121,094 115,320

Three months ended



September 30, Nine months ended



September 30, 2022 2021 2022 2021 Adjusted EBITDA GAAP net loss $ (63,420 ) $ (56,198 ) $ (144,121 ) $ (165,176 ) Stock-based compensation 36,345 36,636 111,345 100,900 Executive transition costs 4,207 — 4,207 — Depreciation and other amortization 10,786 7,489 31,621 20,980 Amortization of acquired intangible assets 5,372 5,184 15,741 15,659 Acquisition-related expenses — 179 1,970 2,406 Interest income (1,967 ) (280 ) (4,150 ) (730 ) Interest expense 667 588 2,080 1,692 Amortization of debt discount and issuance costs 714 967 2,453 1,960 Net gain on extinguishment of debt — — (54,391 ) — Other expense (income) (1,877 ) (41 ) 75 (155 ) Income tax expense (benefit) 118 30 317 44 Adjusted EBITDA $ (9,055 ) $ (5,446 ) $ (32,853 ) $ (22,420 )

Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (in thousands) As of

September 30, 2022 As of

December 31, 2021 (unaudited) (audited) ASSETS Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 87,897 $ 166,068 Marketable securities, current 445,048 361,795 Accounts receivable, net of allowance for credit losses 72,914 64,625 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 31,321 32,160 Total current assets 637,180 624,648 Property and equipment, net 179,080 166,961 Operating lease right-of-use assets, net 72,374 69,631 Goodwill 670,158 636,805 Intangible assets, net 88,482 102,596 Marketable securities, non-current 186,066 528,911 Other assets 73,258 29,468 Total assets $ 1,906,598 $ 2,159,020 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 8,265 $ 9,257 Accrued expenses 54,186 36,112 Finance lease liabilities, current 27,807 21,125 Operating lease liabilities, current 20,919 20,271 Other current liabilities 33,422 45,107 Total current liabilities 144,599 131,872 Long-term debt 704,042 933,205 Finance lease liabilities, noncurrent 21,027 22,293 Operating lease liabilities, noncurrent 62,750 55,114 Other long-term liabilities 7,201 2,583 Total liabilities 939,619 1,145,067 Stockholders’ equity: Class A common stock 2 2 Additional paid-in capital 1,634,666 1,527,468 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (12,678 ) (2,627 ) Accumulated deficit (655,011 ) (510,890 ) Total stockholders’ equity 966,979 1,013,953 Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 1,906,598 $ 2,159,020

