Home Business Wire Fastly Announces Postponement of Investor Day
Business Wire

Fastly Announces Postponement of Investor Day

di Business Wire

SAN FRANCISCO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Fastly, Inc. (NYSE: FSLY), the world’s fastest global edge cloud network provider, today announced that it has elected to postpone the Investor Day previously scheduled for May 12, 2022. The decision to postpone is the result of the current volatility in the overall markets coupled with the CEO transition announced last week. The postponement is not related to any change in the company’s operations or financial results. Fastly will announce a new date for the Investor Day at the appropriate time.

About Fastly

Fastly is upgrading the internet experience by providing the speed, security, and innovation Enterprises need to deliver increased revenue and engaging experiences. By combining the world’s fastest global edge cloud network with powerful software, Fastly helps customers develop, deliver, and secure modern distributed applications and compelling digital experiences. Fastly’s customers include many of the world’s most prominent companies, including Pinterest, The New York Times, and GitHub. For more information on our mission and products, visit https://www.fastly.com/.

Source: Fastly, Inc.

Contacts

Investor Contact:
Vernon Essi, Jr.

ir@fastly.com

Media Contact:
press@fastly.com

Articoli correlati

Helios Technologies Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Taimi

Business Wire Business Wire -
Flywheel acquisition strategically enhances Helios’ Hydraulics technologies Durable, highly complementary products offer accelerated path into forestry and mining markets for...
Continua a leggere

Helios Technologies Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Taimi

Business Wire Business Wire -
Flywheel acquisition strategically enhances Helios’ Hydraulics technologies Durable, highly complementary products offer accelerated path into forestry and mining markets for...
Continua a leggere

BigBear.ai Announces First Quarter 2022 Financial Results

Business Wire Business Wire -
Revenue of $36.4 million for the quarter ended March 31, 2022 Gross margin of 27% for the quarter ended March 31, 2022 Analytics...
Continua a leggere

Se questo articolo ti è piaciuto e vuoi rimanere sempre informato sulle novità tecnologiche

iscriviti alla newsletter
© New Business Media Srl - Via Eritrea 21, 20157 Milano - Codice fiscale, Partita IVA e Iscrizione al Registro delle imprese di Milano: 08449540965.
Testata giornalistica registrata presso il Tribunale di Milano, nº 13602 del 15/12/2020.
css.php
ALTRE STORIE

Helios Technologies Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Taimi

Business Wire