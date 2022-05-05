Fast Company Names Experian Boost to its List of 2022 World Changing Ideas

Experian Boost Has Helped Nearly 9 Million Consumers Thrive Financially; Recognized as Having “the Potential to Affect True Systems Change”

COSTA MESA, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Highlighting Experian’s focus on innovation and financial inclusion, Experian Boost™, a first-of-its-kind service designed to help consumers improve their credit profile and thrive financially, was recognized in Fast Company’s 2022 World Changing Ideas Awards, which celebrates the “broadest ideas … that have the potential to affect true systems change.”





“This prestigious award underscores the importance we place on innovation that transforms lives and creates a better tomorrow,” said Jeff Softley, President, Direct to Consumer at Experian. “By developing products and social innovations that tackle inequality and exclusion, we are making a difference in many lives and using our capabilities as a force for good.”

“We are consistently inspired by the creativity that people are applying to solve some of our society’s most pressing problems, Fast Company relishes its role in amplifying important, innovative work to address big challenges,” says David Lidsky, interim editor-in-chief of Fast Company. “Our journalists have identified some of the most ingenious initiatives, which we hope will both have a meaningful impact and lead others to join in being part of the solution.”

Nearly 9 million people have connected to Experian Boost to report their on-time utility, telecom and video streaming service payments. By giving consumers control over their credit, they can make real, substantial progress in their financial health journey by getting “credit” for paying bills on time. The service tackles inequity and exclusion from the credit economy, enabling consumers to add positive payment history directly into their Experian credit file and potentially boost their credit score instantly.

Over the past year, Experian continued to focus on expanding credit to underserved communities. Most recently, the company introduced Experian Go™, a brand-new program that can potentially help the nearly 50 million people in the United States who have a nonexistent or limited credit history.

This recognition from Fast Company also reflects Experian’s purpose and innovative culture, focused on creating products and solutions that help consumers thrive, including Experian Boost in the UK and Serasa’s Score Turbo in Brazil.

World Changing Ideas is one of Fast Company’s major annual awards programs and is focused on social good, seeking to elevate finished products and brave concepts that make the world better. A panel of judges from across sectors choose winners, finalists, and honorable mentions based on feasibility and the potential for impact. With the goals of awarding ingenuity and fostering innovation, Fast Company draws attention to ideas with great potential and helps them expand their reach to inspire more people to start working on solving the problems that affect us all.

