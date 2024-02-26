FashWire Reveals New Partnership with Badgley Mischka

Retail-tech shopping platform delivers unique e-commerce ecosystem for brands and consumers

Kimberly Carney, CEO of FashWire, announces partnership with evening wear-focused and celebrity fashion brand Badgley Mischka. To celebrate the announcement, Mark Badgley, James Mischka and Kimberly Carney will be hosting a private cocktail reception for stylists, celebrities, and members of the press on Wednesday, February 28 in Los Angeles.





“We are thrilled to have Badgley Mischka on the FashWire platform. Their collections connect perfectly with the style our luxury user is craving,” said Kimberly Carney. “As FashWire continues to expand its footprint in the luxury market, we have partnered with the industry’s most innovative and industrious leaders. We have kept a keen eye on the celebrity-driven space and how that resonates with our consumers. We expect a lot of our users will be swiping right on Badgley Mischka dresses, shoes, and accessories that they want to wear to special events this spring!”

“Badgley Mischka is excited to partner with FashWire. Through this partnership, we can leverage FashWire’s innovative technology to streamline and enhance our customer experience, expand our global reach, and ultimately drive growth for our brand,” stated Badgley Mischka President Kay Vosburgh-LeGrand. “We want the digital expression of our brand to represent the very best in brand and product storytelling, and this collaboration will help us connect with consumers in new and exciting ways while staying true to our brand’s core values.”

Using the FashWire app or website, consumers can shop a curated edit with a comprehensive range of 30,000+ products from over 475 brands across more than 60 countries. FashWire uses its rich data sets capabilities to enable consumers to navigate the breadth of products available, providing an inspiring and more personalized discovery experience. Consumers can like and favorite the products and collections they love – to revisit their items later, or they can purchase directly from brands. For the brands, FashWire analytics provide real-time, essential data on consumer behavior and feedback that they can leverage to improve their collections by making smarter production decisions to drive conversion, repeat purchases, and profitability. Brands can also build relationships with their consumers through the platform. Consumers have direct access to each brand’s mission, backstory, social media channels, website, exclusive interviews, and more.

To learn more about FashWire, visit www.fashwire.com or download the app on the App Store or Google Play Store. Throughout the month of February, as part of The Wires monthly Dollars for Downloads program, FashWire is donating $1 for every download of the app to Water.org.

About The Wires

The Wires operates three B2B2C platforms: FashWire, GlossWire, and PawWire. These AI-powered platforms aim to transform how fashion, beauty, and pet brands engage consumers by offering a seamless interactive experience through real-time digital engagement. The marketplace platforms follow a two-sided model, allowing consumers to explore and shop a wide range of fashion, beauty, and pet brands worldwide. At the same time, the platforms provide critical real-time feedback to these partnering brands, helping them convert customers, boost conversion rates, and ultimately increase profitability. The Wires has gained support from a diverse group of private angel investors who are recognized leaders in the beauty, fashion, retail, and technology sectors. This backing enables the company to leverage its expertise and resources to innovate and expand its offerings further. To learn more about FashWire, visit www.fashwire.com or download the app on the App Store or Google Play Store. To learn more about GlossWire, visit www.glosswire.com, or download the app on the App Store or Google Play Store. To learn more about PawWire, visit www.pawwire.com or download the app on the App Store or Google Play Store.

About Badgley Mischka

Over the past 35 years, Badgley Mischka has flourished into a true lifestyle brand recognizable worldwide. To date, the Badgley Mischka brand includes multiple product categories such as Eveningwear, Day Dresses, Sportswear, Outerwear, Bridal, Footwear, Handbags, Eyewear and Jewelry. Mark Badgley and James Mischka’s timeless designs appeal to a wide range of fashionable women including Madonna, Jennifer Lopez, Sharon Stone, Jennifer Garner, Julia Roberts, Kate Winslet, Helen Mirren, Taylor Swift, Sarah Jessica Parker and Carrie Underwood. Badgley Mischka is sold in the most prestigious stores in the world including Bergdorf Goodman, Neiman Marcus, Saks Fifth Avenue, Nordstrom, Harrods and Harvey Nichols in addition to the Badgley Mischka flagship boutiques in Los Angeles and Palm Beach. For additional information, please visit www.badgleymischka.com.

