FARO is Taking Care of the Healthcare of Dentists and Patients With the Solar Spectrum LED Technology – SunLike – From Seoul Semiconductor

From a research study 30% of dentists will suffer from visual reduction capabilities in the next 30 years. For FARO, the solutions are already here.





With the new dentist lamp Eva and the new ceiling panel Siderea equipped with SunLike LED technology, the historical and global market leader in the orthodontist equipment sector FARO wants to keep demonstrating their technological leadership and implement the latest technology available that can improve the healthcare of the users.

FARO has developed 2 new products with edge technology that will improve patients and doctors’ lives, as new products include solar spectrum light that will help on concentration, relax and recovery activities as demonstrated by recent studies done by University of Basel and Harvard medical school.

The Eva lamp, completely developed, tested and manufactured in FARO headquarters in Ornago, near Milan, represents a technological revolution in the market. After many years of research the reflector is perfectly adapted to the new LED technology obtaining the perfect system combination that brings the best possible light and beam angle to the needed place.

The version Eva Sunlight uses the special SunLike LEDs from Seoul Semiconductor with a solar spectrum at any colour temperature of the light and produces the closest light to the real and natural Sunlight.

With an illumination of 50.000 lux the Eva luminaire can guide the professionals to see all the smallest details in their day to day operations and guarantee at the same time the maximum visual comfort for the patient and the dentist.

Talking about technical parameters the new luminaire is achieving the greatest quality of the light with a CRI of 97 and a TM30 of 100 that brings a perfect vision and colour reproduction of the oral cavities.

To get immediate feedback on the lighting level in use, you just have to take a look at the headlamp; it is also possible to manage all the functions from smartphones and tablets using the app FARO Tech that is available in all app stores.

Finally, Eva has an integrated camera (Eva Cam) which allows you to photograph and video record footage in FHD or even 4K to broadcast live or share images later on.

Siderea Sunlight is the natural complement of the Eva lamp. With the Theia Tech – the special lamp that talks with the intensive light – reducing the stress of the pre-operation for patients.

This combination of Siderea and Eva forms the FARO light system that has been developed to guarantee the ideal conditions for developing the dentists’ work.

Siderea is the only dentist panel in the market with technology SunLike that mimics the effects of the natural light with a uniform, multidirectional and proportional light and it deletes all the shadows from traditional lamps. Reassuring the wellbeing and visual effects to operate in the perfect ambient.

“To improve people lives: this is our inspiration as entrepreneurs” explains Cristina Cesari, General Manager of FARO that today counts more than 700 customers, with products installed in more than 70 countries around the world.

“To reproduce the natural light is our main research driver and is a challenge of great fascination. Today we can bring the benefits of Seoul Semiconductor SunLike technology into the health medical area and improve all professional environments” added Cristina Cesari.

Oliver Schaefer, Executive Vice-president for Seoul Semiconductor Europe said “We are very honoured and proud to be part of the new FARO products with our latest LED technology SunLike that brings the Sun benefits to indoor spaces”.

About FARO

FARO is an historic Italian brand for lighting in the dental sector. FARO stands for high Italian quality, creativity and innovation. We provide products and “lighting systems” to improve the “light experience” because light is not only seen, but above all life and well-being. We are an enthusiastic company serving demanding and visionary customers. In FARO we provide cutting-edge technologies that are considered industry benchmarks, we work enthusiastically to go beyond the boundaries of research to enable the next generation of professional lighting.

www.faro.it

About Seoul Semiconductor

Seoul Semiconductor develops and commercializes LEDs for automotive, general illumination, specialty lighting, and backlighting markets. As the second-largest LED manufacturer globally excluding the captive market, Seoul Semiconductor holds more than 14,000 patents, offers a wide range of technologies, and mass produces innovative LED products such as SunLike, WICOP, NanoDriver and nPola as examples.

www.seoulsemicon.com/en.

