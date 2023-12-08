FarEye Gains Strategic Edge – Industry Veteran Bart De Muynck Joins as Advisor

CHICAGO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–FarEye, the leading provider of delivery management solutions, today announced the appointment of Bart De Muynck as Strategic Advisor. With over twenty years of experience in supply chain and logistics technology working in leadership roles across international companies such as EY, GE Capital, Penske Logistics, and PepsiCo, Bart brings a unique perspective that will fuel the company’s growth & drive innovation on all fronts.









Before joining FarEye, Bart also worked as the Vice President of Research at Gartner for over eight years helming key industry reports such as Magic Quadrants and Market Guides for Transportation Management Systems and Real-Time Transportation Visibility Technologies.

“It is with great excitement that I embark on this new journey with FarEye. The company’s commitment to innovation, the uniqueness of its solutions, and its customer-centric approach align with my passion for driving transformative change in the industry. I have been following FarEye’s journey since the very beginning and am impressed with what they have achieved in over a decade. I look forward to leveraging my experience and insights to contribute to the company’s mission to set new benchmarks in the world of supply chain and logistics.” said Bart De Muynck.

As FarEye’s Strategic Advisor, Bart will play a pivotal role in uncovering and addressing the fundamental challenges confronting retailers and carriers. Having extensive experience in market analysis, trend forecasting, and engagement with carriers and shippers, Bart brings a wealth of information to the table. This valuable insight will drive strategic initiatives aligned with the company’s overarching vision and strategy. Bart’s profound understanding of supply chain dynamics, having seen its transformation first-hand, positions him as an indispensable asset to FarEye’s customers, empowering them to win in their businesses.

“As the global market for carriers and shippers undergoes rapid transformations, it’s crucial to collaborate with someone deeply attuned to these changes. I am pleased to welcome Bart De Muynck to our team. His strategic insights and unique experience of being on the customer’s side as well as an industry analyst will be an immense help to realizing our vision of simplifying the world of logistics. Together, we’re geared to not just navigate, but to lead in this evolving industry.” added Kushal Nahata, CEO and Co-founder, FarEye

FarEye’s Delivery Management platform offers businesses a competitive advantage by simplifying complex last-mile delivery logistics. Through its unique combination of orchestration, real-time visibility, and branded customer experiences, companies can increase consumer loyalty and satisfaction while reducing costs and improving operational efficiencies.

About FarEye

FarEye’s Delivery Management platform turns deliveries into a competitive advantage. Retail, e-commerce, and third-party logistics companies use FarEye’s unique combination of orchestration, real-time visibility, and branded customer experiences to simplify complex last-mile delivery logistics. The FarEye platform allows businesses to increase consumer loyalty and satisfaction, reduce costs, and improve operational efficiencies. FarEye has 150+ customers across 30 countries and five offices globally. FarEye the first Choice for Last Mile.

Contacts

Bradford Peirce, Communications Manager, bradford.peirce@fareye.com