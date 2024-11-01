Home Business Wire Faraday Future to Showcase Two Modified FF 91 2.0 Futurist Alliances at...
Faraday Future to Showcase Two Modified FF 91 2.0 Futurist Alliances at the 2024 Specialty Equipment Market Association (SEMA) Show from November 5-8

LOS ANGELES–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc. (Nasdaq: FFIE) (“FF”, “Faraday Future”, or the “Company”), a California-based global shared intelligent electric mobility ecosystem company, today announced that it will showcase two of its FF 91 2.0 Futurist Alliance EVs at this year’s Specialty Equipment Market Association (SEMA) show to be held in Las Vegas, NV, from November 5-8. The vehicles, both production versions of the FF 91 2.0 Futurist Alliance, will be outfitted by well-known aftermarket outfitters and will showcase a range of distinct appearance modifications.


This is first appearance of FF 91 2.0 at the prestigious SEMA show. Through this global gathering of automotive enthusiasts, we aim to highlight the Ultimate AI TechLuxury and Co-Creation spirit embodied in FF’s products. By engaging with OEMs, suppliers, distributors, and customization enthusiasts worldwide, we seek to gain deeper insights into the market’s demands for vehicle modification and personalization, while exploring and expanding future customization directions and collaboration opportunities for the FF and FX brands.

The Specialty Equipment Market Association (SEMA) serves as a leading voice for the worldwide car culture. More details on FF’s modified FF 91 2.0 Futurist Alliances will be announced during the SEMA show.

ABOUT FARADAY FUTURE

Faraday Future is the pioneer of the Ultimate AI TechLuxury ultra spire market in the intelligent EV era, and the disruptor of the traditional ultra-luxury car civilization epitomized by Ferrari and Maybach. FF is not just an EV Company, but also a software-driven intelligent internet Company. Ultimately FF aims to become a User Company by offering a shared intelligent mobility ecosystem. FF remains dedicated to advancing electric vehicle technology to meet the evolving needs and preferences of users worldwide, driven by a pursuit of intelligent and AI-driven mobility.

